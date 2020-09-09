Baiting Hollow beach cottage on the market for $349,000
A 700-square-foot beach cottage in Baiting Hollow is listing for $349,000. The annual property taxes are $4,683.
Located in Oak Hills, a year-round community on the Long Island Sound, the heated cottage has two bedrooms, one bathroom and a wood-paneled ceiling in the kitchen.
Listing agent Kate Carpluk of Town and Country Real Estate, calls the house a “Hansel and Gretel” cottage, built circa 1940.
“It’s petite,“ says Carpluk. “It has a main floor bedroom and there’s another bedroom upstairs. There’s a den or office, however someone wants to use it. It’s a cute Nantucket-looking place.”
“It is a sweet and petite retreat for someone who wants a vacation getaway home that’s in a desirable beach area, but does not want a second home that requires a lot of maintenance,” Carpluk says.
Residents can join the homeowner’s association, which charges a $10 annual fee, though membership is not mandatory.
“It’s a very rural, country neighborhood that has a private deeded beach and an elevated viewing platform to sit by the Long Island Sound,” says Carpluk, adding, “There are approximately 90 year-round homes and summer cottages sprinkled throughout the charming winding roads and hills in this community.”
Oak Hills is adjacent to the 600-acre Wildwood State Park and close to farm stands, wineries and restaurants. “All within five minutes,” says Carpluk.