Beachfront cottage in Baiting Hollow on sale for $199,200

A three-bedroom, one-bath cottage in the beachfront Oakleigh Cottages community in Baiting Hollow is listing for $199,200.

Located on a 0.45-acre lot, the cottage is the last home on a dead-end street overlooking the Long Island Sound and features a deck, high vaulted ceiling in the living room and an open bedroom loft.

“Most people just use it as a children’s bedroom because they like it,” says listing agent Anna Beigelman of EXIT Realty Premier. “It’s up there and it’s fun.”

The Oakleigh Cottages community has beach access, a clubhouse, playground and basketball, laundry facilities and showers throughout for people returning from the beach.

Though the cottage is not heated, the community is open year round, and heat can be added, as has been done in other cottages in the development.

In addition to $6,288 in annual property taxes, there is a yearly fee of $1,525, which covers landscaping, snow removal and community maintenance.

“It’s close to all North Fork amenities,” says Beigelman. “That includes wineries, golf, state parks, shopping, outlet shopping, restaurants, aquarium, zoo, Splish Splash (water park), farm stands and horse farms. There’s quite a bit to do.”

Only cash offers will be accepted.