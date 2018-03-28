THE SCOOP

Baiting Hollow is a rural and serene community “and yet it is in close proximity to lots of things to do,” says Catherine Kent, a longtime resident and Town of Riverhead councilwoman.

The North Shore hamlet, situated along the Long Island Sound, offers everything from beaches and wineries to golf courses and farms, she says.

“You’re not far from New York, it’s a ferry away from New England and close to the Hamptons,” Kent says. “There are lots of options . . . and you don’t have the traffic of the East End.”

There are also a variety of options in the housing market, with homes ranging from bungalows for summer visitors to luxury primary homes, says Valerie Goode of Colony Realty, a 44-year Baiting Hollow resident.

Prices, she says, range on average from around $300,000 to shore-front homes that can command more than $1 million.

Recent subdivisions in the area include Old Orchard Estates, a 27-site community, and Mastro Estates, offering 21 new homes.

“There has been a flurry of activity and interest in new construction in Baiting Hollow,” says Kelly Redican of Little Bay Realty, the listing agent for newly constructed homes on the Kerry Court cul-de-sac.

Get the Real Estate newsletter! The best LI real estate news in your inbox weekly. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The area, which shares a ZIP code with Calverton, also offers a variety of condominium options, with developments along the waterfront and the community’s multiple golf courses.

“Golfers in Baiting Hollow could play a different course every day of the week and not drive more than 10 or 15 minutes,” Goode says.

She adds that the area also offers farm stands and “protected vistas that are miles long. And it’s a beautiful feeling knowing that they’ll stay that way.”

The area is home to the Baiting Hollow Farm Vineyard, Giorgio’s restaurant, the Cooperage Inn Restaurant, Baiting Hollow Scout Camp, public beaches and a boat ramp on Edwards Avenue.

Baiting Hollow is a short drive from Riverhead attractions such as Tanger Outlets, Splish Splash Water Park and the Long Island Aquarium and Exhibition Center.

CONDOS AND TOWN HOUSES

There are six condos on the market, ranging in price from $289,000 to $549,000.

SALES PRICES

Between March 1, 2017, and March 19, 2018, there were 42 home sales with a median sale price of $372,000, according to the Multiple Listing Service of Long Island. The low price for that period was $21,000 and the high was $1,620,000. During that period a year earlier, there were 43 home sales with a median sale price of $374,000. The price range was $22,000 to $950,000.

SCHOOLS

Most students attend Riverhead High School.

OTHER STATS

Town Riverhead

Area 3.2 square miles

ZIP code 11933

Population 1,642

Median age 51.8

Median household income $86,827

Median home value $380,000

LIRR to NYC From Riverhead, 2 hours and 12 minutes at peak

Monthly ticket $500

School district Riverhead

SOURCES: 2010 Census; mlsli.com; LIRR;

*Based on sales in the past six months, according to MLSLI

RECENTLY SOLD

$225,000

Harper Road

Style: Ranch

Bedrooms: 1

Bathrooms: 1

Built: N/A

Lot size: 50-by-219 feet

Taxes: $5,374

Reduced: $4,000

Days on the market: 96

$415,000

Baywood Drive

Style: Colonial

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 2 full, 1 half

Built: 1991

Lot size: 0.91 acres

Taxes: $9,297

Reduced: $14,000

Days on the market: 272

$975,000

Silver Beech Lane

Style: Contemporary

Bedrooms: 5

Bathrooms: 4 full, 1 half

Built: 1985

Lot size: 1.77 acres

Taxes: $21,226

Reduced: $164,000

Days on the market: 166

NOW ON THE MARKET

$419,900 This newly constructed Colonial, with three bedrooms and 2 1⁄2 bathrooms, is on three-quarters of an acre in Old Orchard Estates at Baiting Hollow. The Willow model includes a kitchen with stainless steel appliances, a master suite with a bathroom and two walk-in closets and a full basement. Taxes: $10,262. Adam Heller, Old Orchard Estates Real Estate Inc., 631-838-8002.

$649,000 This four-bedroom, three-bathroom Contemporary includes a living room with a fireplace, a gourmet kitchen and an en suite master bedroom with a balcony. The 1.07-acre property has an attached two-car garage and heated, in-ground pool. Taxes: $13,022. Valerie Goode, Colony Realty, 516-319-0106.

$1.049 million This three-bedroom, two-bathroom Contemporary with water views includes an open floor plan with a granite kitchen and great room with a fireplace. The master wing has sliders that open to a 90-foot deck with a hot tub. The 1.56-acre property includes a 2 1⁄2 car garage and basement. Taxes: $14,380. Linda Stowell, Coach Realtors, 631-680-5210.

ON MULTIPLE LISTINGS

Number of houses 32

Price range $49,990 to $1.049 million

Tax range $1,001 to $14,380