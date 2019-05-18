TODAY'S PAPER
Baiting Hollow summer cottage lists for $129,990

This Baiting Hollow cottage features vaulted wood-beamed ceilings,

This Baiting Hollow cottage features vaulted wood-beamed ceilings, a renovated eat-in kitchen and a wood-burning stove. Photo Credit: Roderick Breem Photography

By Arlene Gross Special to Newsday
A seasonal two-bedroom, one-bathroom cottage in Baiting Hollow is on the market for $129,990.

Located in the Woodcliff Park beachfront community, which is open from April to October, the cottage is situated on a bluff overlooking the Long Island Sound and features vaulted wood-beamed ceilings, a renovated eat-in kitchen with cherry wood cabinets, a wood-burning stove and a screened-in porch facing the water.

The property is listed with Michele Sanchez of Century 21 Castle Real Estate Properties.

