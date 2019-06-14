TODAY'S PAPER
Seasonal Baiting Hollow cottage lists for $149,990

The buyer can access the property from April 15 to Oct. 15 and will be responsible for property taxes and lot rent. Photo Credit: Little Bay Realty

By Tariq Kamal Special to Newsday
A three-bedroom, 1 ½-bath cottage in the Woodcliff Park neighborhood of Baiting Hollow is listed for $149,990.

The buyer can access the property from April 15 to Oct. 15 and will be responsible for property taxes and lot rent, currently totaling less than $8,000 per year.

Bill Speers says he and wife, Maureen Walsh, have enjoyed belonging to a close-knit community and relaxing and entertaining on the house’s patio, which is surrounded by nature.

The house has three bedrooms, one bathroom and one half-bathroom as well as a whole house fan.

“We’re only 90 miles from New York, right at the end of the Long Island Expressway, but it’s so much different from city living,” Speers says. “You’re in the forest. Deer on the edges of the property, the raccoons come at night, squirrels all over the place.” 

The property is listed with John Cuzzo of Little Bay Realty.

