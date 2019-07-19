A Baiting Hollow cottage in a seasonal beachfront community has hit the market for $109,990.

Situated in the Woodcliff Park community, which is open from mid-April to mid-October, the house includes two bedrooms and one bathroom. The roughly 600-square-foot cottage, which listing agent Michele Sanchez of Century 21 Castle Realty says comes partially furnished, includes a screened front porch, an open living room and eat-in kitchen with vaulted ceilings that feature accent beams, and a tiled bathroom.

The property also includes a private driveway that Sanchez says can fit three to four cars, a shed with a washer and dryer and a back deck.

The community, featuring nearly 200 cottages, offers a kiddie park, basketball area, and a private staircase that leads down to the beach. Sanchez says the land lease in the privately-owned community is about $6,000 per year, and annual property taxes are $1,116.