A renovated cottage in Woodcliff Park, a summer-only community on the Long Island Sound in Baiting Hollow, is on the market for $165,900.

The owner purchased the two-bedroom cottage last year and installed a new kitchen and new windows, and added a ductless air conditioning and heating unit, says listing agent Teresa Butler of Realty Connect USA.

They also took out Sheetrock to reveal an open-beam ceiling, which is painted white.

"It’s very cute and it has a great view," Butler says.

The annual lease for the community is $6,682 and covers water, which is turned on from April to October, and garbage removal. The community also has a private beach, as well as an arcade, a small playground and a basketball court.