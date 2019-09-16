TODAY'S PAPER
This Baiting Hollow home is listed for $165,900.

This Baiting Hollow home is listed for $165,900. Photo Credit: Photo credit is Teresa Butler

By Lisa Chamoff Special to Newsday
A renovated cottage in Woodcliff Park, a summer-only community on the Long Island Sound in Baiting Hollow, is on the market for $165,900.

The owner purchased the two-bedroom cottage last year and installed a new kitchen and new windows, and added a ductless air conditioning and heating unit, says listing agent Teresa Butler of Realty Connect USA. 

They also took out Sheetrock to reveal an open-beam ceiling, which is painted white. 

"It’s very cute and it has a great view," Butler says.  

The annual lease for the community is $6,682 and covers water, which is turned on from April to October, and garbage removal. The community also has a private beach, as well as an arcade, a small playground and a basketball court. 

