Baldwin brick Colonial home lists for $579,000

A brick Colonial home renovated by the owner, an architect, is listing in Baldwin for $579,000.

The five-bedroom, three-bath home had been boarded up and abandoned for at least 10 years, owner Caroline Bassal says.

"It was a beautiful, old brick home. It was stable and secure. It was just unloved for a long time," Bassal says.

The original design of the house was outdated, with an out-of-the-way kitchen and small, closed-off rooms, Bassal says.

"People enjoy a more open-concept now. Home life is not so formal as it was in the ‘40s and ‘30s," she explains, adding that they renovated the floor plan brought the kitchen to the center of the home and enlarged the living space. The kitchen now has stainless steel appliances, new cabinets and counters, a center island, and two large windows.

"There’s nothing like having natural light in your kitchen," Bassal says.

The staircase, which was in the back of the house and not to up to code, was moved to the living room and now as a new railing. Hardwood floors were refinished.

Get the Real Estate newsletter! The best LI real estate news in your inbox weekly. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Other improvements include new flooring, closets and windows in the bedrooms and a bathroom added to the master bedroom.

The home, which is close to Freeport and Baldwin bays, Baldwin Harbor Park and two elementary schools, is listed by Andrew Pedote and Natasha Maraj-Ramdhanie of Keller Williams Realty Elite.

The annual property taxes are $15,566.