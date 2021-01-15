TODAY'S PAPER
44° Good Morning
SEARCH
44° Good Morning
ClassifiedsReal Estate

Baldwin brick Colonial home lists for $579,000

Listed for $579,000, this five-bedroom, three-bath brick Colonial

Listed for $579,000, this five-bedroom, three-bath brick Colonial home in Baldwin was renovated by the architect owner.......HODAILY210112.. Credit: Long Island Virtual Tours/Brandon Schwartz

By Arlene Gross Special to Newsday
Print

A brick Colonial home renovated by the owner, an architect, is listing in Baldwin for $579,000.

The five-bedroom, three-bath home had been boarded up and abandoned for at least 10 years, owner Caroline Bassal says.

"It was a beautiful, old brick home. It was stable and secure. It was just unloved for a long time," Bassal says.

The original design of the house was outdated, with an out-of-the-way kitchen and small, closed-off rooms, Bassal says.

"People enjoy a more open-concept now. Home life is not so formal as it was in the ‘40s and ‘30s," she explains, adding that they renovated the floor plan brought the kitchen to the center of the home and enlarged the living space. The kitchen now has stainless steel appliances, new cabinets and counters, a center island, and two large windows.

"There’s nothing like having natural light in your kitchen," Bassal says.

The staircase, which was in the back of the house and not to up to code, was moved to the living room and now as a new railing. Hardwood floors were refinished.

Other improvements include new flooring, closets and windows in the bedrooms and a bathroom added to the master bedroom.

The home, which is close to Freeport and Baldwin bays, Baldwin Harbor Park and two elementary schools, is listed by Andrew Pedote and Natasha Maraj-Ramdhanie of Keller Williams Realty Elite.

The annual property taxes are $15,566.

By Arlene Gross Special to Newsday

Latest Long Island News

Northwell Health chief pharmacy officer Onisis Stefas spoke Experts: Federal, state governments at fault for vaccine rollout
Experts weigh in on what changes to Trump Advocates glad Trump immigration policies coming to end
A house at the corner on Elkton Lane Cops: SUV strikes house after collision with police cruiser
The scene of the crash Friday. Cops: Cyclist, 77, hit, killed by car in East Patchogue
Thomas Tana, 60, of Commack was charged with Attendant accused of fondling himself in front of boy
A registered nurse at Nassau University Medical Center Cuomo: Feds opened 'floodgates of eligibility,' causing a vaccine crush
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search