A unique-looking tall and skinny Colonial home in Baldwin that’s listing for $525,000 already has an accepted offer after less than a week on the market.

"The first weekend it got swooped up," says listing agent Marie Skarren, of Douglas Elliman Real Estate.

Built in 1920, the 1,788-square-foot house has three bedrooms, 1½ baths, stainless steel appliances, a second-floor balcony and stained glass windows.

"It’s a very charming house," Skarren says. "All the rooms have very, very high ceilings, which appeals to people. It’s got the original pine wood floors and a big old-fashioned banister."

The third-floor walk-up attic, which has three windows, could be converted to a room, but would need to be heated for year round use. An arbor surrounded by bushes leads up to the spacious front porch.

Located in the Baldwin Union Free School District, the house is in a residential neighborhood near Baldwin Bay.

The annual property taxes are $10,193.

"There’s only 1.9 months of inventory on the market right now," Skarren says. "The inventory is probably the lowest it’s been since the past twelve years that they’ve been tracking it."