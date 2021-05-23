Baldwin Colonial with space for an office on sale for $525,000

A charming four-bedroom Colonial with space for an office or guest suite is on the market in Baldwin for $525,000.

The two-bathroom house on Central Avenue has an updated eat-in kitchen, living room with a wood-burning fireplace, formal dining room, den and a full basement with walk-out access.

The home, built in 1884, has classic features like hardwood floors, crown molding and elegant trim and a spacious yard with both a carport and garage.

A space on the first floor has a separate kitchen and bathroom and walk-out access, perfect for an office or mother-in-law suite, and the roof is less than 10 years old.

"It’s a beautiful piece of property, walking distance to the railroad, gorgeous old town of Baldwin," said listing agent Erik Mahler, who along with his wife, Tracy Mahler, represent the seller through their firm, Mahler Realty. "The houses were built when horse-drawn carriages were around, there's lots of large properties. It’s a really great neighborhood."

Mahler highlighted the home’s proximity to the downtown. "The downtown area is being revitalized and that’s just a few blocks away from this house," he said.

Property taxes on the 0.18-acre lot in Baldwin Union Free School District are $10,108.