19th century Colonial in Baldwin lists for $450,000

A late 19th century Colonial home on Central Avenue in Baldwin is on the market for $450,000.

"It was built in 1888, when it was a single-lane, horse-drawn carriage road — like a lot of houses on the block," says Erik Mahler of Mahler Realty, who is listing the home with Tracy Mahler.

The house, which has vinyl siding, was completely renovated in the last 20 years, and features an eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counters.

"It’s a charming, two-bedroom, two-bath Colonial situated on an oversized piece of property," says Mahler of the 0.19 acre lot, which has a deep backyard. The house has approximately 900 square feet of living space.

The home features a front porch, full basement, gas heating, large wooden deck overlooking a fenced-in backyard and a 1½-car garage with attached carport.

Located in the Baldwin School District, the home is a few blocks from Steele Elementary School, shopping, restaurants and public transportation, including the Long Island Rail Road and buses.

"There are about five restaurants within a block, a big supermarket within a block, a bank within a block," says Mahler. "So, it’s very, very conveniently located."

The annual property taxes are $12,670.