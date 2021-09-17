TODAY'S PAPER
Good Morning
SEARCH
Good Morning
ClassifiedsReal Estate

19th century Colonial in Baldwin lists for $450,000

The two-bedroom, two-bathroom house was built in 1888.

The two-bedroom, two-bathroom house was built in 1888. Credit: Tracy Mahler

By Arlene Gross Special to Newsday
Print

A late 19th century Colonial home on Central Avenue in Baldwin is on the market for $450,000.

"It was built in 1888, when it was a single-lane, horse-drawn carriage road — like a lot of houses on the block," says Erik Mahler of Mahler Realty, who is listing the home with Tracy Mahler.

The house, which has vinyl siding, was completely renovated in the last 20 years, and features an eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counters.

"It’s a charming, two-bedroom, two-bath Colonial situated on an oversized piece of property," says Mahler of the 0.19 acre lot, which has a deep backyard. The house has approximately 900 square feet of living space.

The home features a front porch, full basement, gas heating, large wooden deck overlooking a fenced-in backyard and a 1½-car garage with attached carport.

Located in the Baldwin School District, the home is a few blocks from Steele Elementary School, shopping, restaurants and public transportation, including the Long Island Rail Road and buses.

"There are about five restaurants within a block, a big supermarket within a block, a bank within a block," says Mahler. "So, it’s very, very conveniently located."

The annual property taxes are $12,670.

By Arlene Gross Special to Newsday

Latest Long Island News

A corrections official watches inmates file out of
NYC's Rikers Island jail spirals into chaos amid pandemic
Discount grocer Lidl will open two supermarkets in
With 2 stores opening this month, Lidl nearly done with Best Market takeover on LI
Afghan refugees line up for food in a
Hochul: Up to 1,143 Afghan refugees likely resettling in NY
Newly released body camera footage from the Moab
Police footage shows LI native after altercation with fiance weeks before disappearance
The Alfonse D'Amato Federal Court building in Central
Feds: Tech company employees plead guilty to copyright infringement
Tatiana Majano, 13, of Freeport, is administered a
LI surpasses 1,000 new daily cases of COVID-19
Didn’t find what you were looking for?