THE SCOOP

Baldwin and its shoreline neighbor Baldwin Harbor are the focus of several infrastructure, safety and aesthetic improvement projects. “It’s a very exciting time," says Nassau County Legis. Debra Mule (D-Freeport), whose district includes the two communities.

A $10 million state grant is targeted for revitalizing downtown Baldwin, Mule says. The Town of Hempstead's plans include improving traffic and parking and pedestrian walkways and encouraging mixed-use buildings with apartments and businesses, according to an article in Newsday. The improvements will "create a more prosperous economy," says town Supervisor Laura Gillen.

Another $8 million award in federal and Nassau County funds is earmarked for repaving, new drainage, decorative lighting, benches and curb bump-outs on a 1.4-mile stretch of Grand Avenue, Mule says.

Other projects in the works include flood mitigation improvements at Silver Lake Park and work to restore 1900 historic Kellogg House on Merrick Road, Mule adds.

Down by the water on Middle Bay in Baldwin Park, which sustained severe damage during 2012's superstorm Sandy, a $4.5 million, state-funded shore restoration project is scheduled to begin in the spring, says state Assemb. Judy Griffin (D-Rockville Centre). “The area was hit hard by Sandy, and this work will make the area more usable with new bulkheading, natural shoreline stabilization with different plantings to mitigate flooding, pedestrian pathways and kayak and paddleboard launching areas."

A blend of architectural styles make up Baldwin’s home inventory. “We have a huge mixture of homes," says Erik Mahler, Baldwin Chamber of Commerce president and owner of Mahler Realty, including post-World War II homes, vintage Victorians and Colonials, and contemporary- and postmodern-style houses. For the recreation-minded, there’s a healthy supply of parks in Baldwin, says Mahler. Baldwin Park is more than 400 acres, he points out.

Get the Real Estate newsletter! The best LI real estate news in your inbox weekly. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

According to the Baldwin Historical Society website, the Meroke Indians were the first inhabitants of Baldwin, followed by English settler John Hicks. In 1686, the first mill was built and the area was known as "Milburn," then "Baldwinsville" in honor of state Assembly member Francis P. Baldwin. Because of an identical name upstate, it was shortened to "Baldwins" and then finally Baldwin.

CONDOS AND TOWNHOUSES

There are eight condos and/or co-ops on the market ranging in price from $174,990 to $444,000.

SALES PRICES

Between Aug. 1, 2017, and Aug. 31, 2018, there were 281 home sales with a median sale price of $460,000, according to Multiple Listing Service of Long Island. The low price for that period was $128,100 and the high was $945,000. During that time period a year earlier, there were 266 home sales with a median sale price of $445,000. The price range was $205,000 to $785,000.

OTHER STATS

Town: Hempstead

Area: Baldwin 2.9 square miles, Baldwin Harbor 1.2 square miles

ZIP code: 11510

Population: Baldwin 24,033, Baldwin Harbor 8,102

Median age: Baldwin 40.2, Baldwin Harbor 46.6

Median household income: Baldwin $99,128, Baldwin Harbor $118,654

Median home value: $460,000

LIRR to NYC: 40 to 41 minutes at peak

Monthly ticket: $308

School district: Baldwin

SOURCES: 2010 Census; mlslI.com; LIRR;

*Based on sales in the past six months, according to MLSLI

NOW ON THE MARKET

$339,000

This three-bedroom, one-bathroom bungalow was built in 1920 and is on a .15-acre lot. It features a wood-burning fireplace, hardwood floors and doorstep parking. Taxes are $8,513. Dave Rakhar, In Touch Realty, 917-826-7790

$629,990

This four-bedroom, two-bathroom high-ranch is newly renovated. It features a fireplace, central air conditioning, an attached one-car garage and a rear patio. Taxes are $15,000. Pedro Woss, K&P Realty Services, 718-296-5777

$1,350,000

This 7,353-square-foot Mediterranean-style home is on .47-acre lot on Baldwin Bay. The home features both marble and hardwood floors, architectural details such as columns and archways, and radiant floor heating. Taxes are $40,868. Anthony Napolitano, Anthony Napolitano Homes, 516-798-4200

RECENTLY SOLD

$335,000

Address Cramer Court

Style Split-level

Bedrooms 3

Bathrooms 2.5

Built 1955

Lot size 71x115 feet

Taxes $16,973

Reduced $40,000

Days on the market 245

$450,000

Address Westminster Road

Style Tudor

Bedrooms 3

Bathrooms 1½

Built 1926

Lot size 40x100 feet

Taxes $7,922

Reduced $19,999

Days on the market 113

$670,000

Address Cottage Place

Style Colonial

Bedrooms 5

Bathrooms 3

Built 2019

Lot size 60x100 feet

Taxes TBD

Reduced $29,999

Days on the market 56

On Multiple Listings

Number of houses 79

Price range $169,990 to $1,719,000

Tax range $7,624 to $31,370