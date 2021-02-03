Baldwin Harbor waterfront ranch on the market for $389,000

A completely updated waterfront ranch-style home in Baldwin Harbor is on the market for $389,000. The annual property taxes are $11,654.

Built in 1922 as a summer bungalow, the two-bedroom, one-bath house was renovated in 2019. Updates include interior painting, Energy Star appliances and quartz countertops in the kitchen, laminate floors throughout, split air conditioning/heating units and solar panels.

The cathedral ceiling in the kitchen makes the home seem much larger than it actually is, says listing agent Susan Giglio of Douglas Elliman Real Estate.

"It just opens up the whole house -- makes it very airy," Giglio says.

Whether or not they’re boat owners, homeowners in this area, where houses dot the canals of Baldwin Harbor, experience a very different lifestyle, Giglio says.

"They’re there because of the water," she says.

The 0.06-acre property has a large patio with a stone deck and a long driveway that fits three cars. The garage, which is too small to accommodate a car, can be used for storage.

A floating dock can be added to the property, Giglo notes.

"It’s a great starter home," Giglio adds. "It’s one of the cheaper homes around, but it’s a two-bedroom."