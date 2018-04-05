Barry David Berger designed the Suffolk County’s 9/11 Victims Memorial in Hauppauge, and his clients include Avon, Bausch & Lomb, Clairol, Estee Lauder, Faberge, Johnson & Johnson, Revlon and others. Now his home in East Hampton is on the market for $1.385 million.

Berger worked on the décor, renovation and expansion of the home.

Located in Settlers Landing with a private 0.6-mile beach, the three-bedroom, 3-1/2-bath Contemporary built in 1987 boasts a wood-burning fireplace along with high ceilings and wall-to-wall windows. The living area leads to an outdoor deck, and the dining area and kitchen to a poolside brick patio.

The .87-acre property includes a heated pool with outdoor shower and cabana, as well as a garage and a finished 320-square-foot lower level suited for an office or media room. The two-story home itself is 2,599 square feet.

The property is listed with Gene Vassel, Jackie Dunphy and Greg Schmidt of The Corcoran Group.