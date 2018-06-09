Baxter Estates home with pond views lists for $749,000
A Cape in Baxter Estates Village with views of Mill Pond is on the market for $749,000.
The three-bedroom, two-bath house features hardwood floors, a wood-burning fireplace with built-in cabinetry and an eat-in kitchen with new stainless steel appliances and white cabinetry.
A screened-in porch overlooks the .17-acre property.
“The woman who lived there was an avid gardener," says listing agent says listing agent Beth Catrone of Daniel Gale Sotheby's International Realty. "When you’re in the screened-in porch, all you see are lush gardens.”
Comments
Comments section is temporarily on hold. Here’s why.