Baxter Estates home with pond views lists for $749,000

This Cape has lush gardens and views of

This Cape has lush gardens and views of Mill Pond. Photo Credit: Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty/Heidi Hunt

By Arlene Gross Special to Newsday
A Cape in Baxter Estates Village with views of Mill Pond is on the market for $749,000.

The three-bedroom, two-bath house features hardwood floors, a wood-burning fireplace with built-in cabinetry and an eat-in kitchen with new stainless steel appliances and white cabinetry.
A screened-in porch overlooks the .17-acre property.


“The woman who lived there was an avid gardener," says listing agent says listing agent Beth Catrone of Daniel Gale Sotheby's International Realty. "When you’re in the screened-in porch, all you see are lush gardens.”
 

