Baxter Estates French Normandy Tudor lists for $1.329M
A Baxter Estates French Normandy Tudor is listed for $1.329 million.
Situated along a brook on a third of an acre in the Baxter Estates neighborhood, the three-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom house, built in 1929, includes custom built-ins, wood beamed, coffered ceilings, arched doorways and radiant heated floors.
A recent renovation of the 2821-square-foot house includes an updated kitchen and bathrooms, interior and exterior painting, a new garage roof and new LED lighting for the first floor.
The listing agent is Rosemary O’Neill of Daniel Gale Real Sotheby's International Realty.
Comments
We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.