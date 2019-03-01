A Baxter Estates French Normandy Tudor is listed for $1.329 million.

Situated along a brook on a third of an acre in the Baxter Estates neighborhood, the three-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom house, built in 1929, includes custom built-ins, wood beamed, coffered ceilings, arched doorways and radiant heated floors.

A recent renovation of the 2821-square-foot house includes an updated kitchen and bathrooms, interior and exterior painting, a new garage roof and new LED lighting for the first floor.

The listing agent is Rosemary O’Neill of Daniel Gale Real Sotheby's International Realty.