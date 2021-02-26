TODAY'S PAPER
Large Bay Shore Colonial on the market for $749,000

The 0.45-acre property comes with a new heated

The 0.45-acre property comes with a new heated saltwater pool and two-car garage.

By Arlene Gross Special to Newsday
A 3,800-square-foot Colonial home is on the market in Bay Shore for $749,000. The annual property taxes are $11,699.

Built in 1906, the house with six bedrooms, five full bathrooms and one half-bath, was renovated less than two years ago.

"The house is very spacious," says Susan McCoy of Charles Rutenberg Realty, who is listing the home with Myles Ackerson.

Among the home’s selling points, notes McCoy, are the open kitchen with top-of-the-line appliances, upstairs cathedral ceilings and hardwood floors throughout, the agent says.

"It was rebuilt, soup to nuts," McCoy says. "It was a smaller home. Everything in the house is brand new."

The 0.45-acre property, which has a new heated saltwater pool and two-car garage, is in the Brentwood School District and is close to Birchwood Park, schools, shops and restaurants.

Though it is not currently permitted for multiple home usage, the home has the perfect layout to be utilized as a mother-daughter dwelling, notes McCoy.

"It’s really the size and the renovations that make the house special," says McCoy, adding, "It’s definitely the biggest house in north Bay Shore."

