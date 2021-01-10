Bay Shore cottage near LIRR on the market for $329,000

A cozy two-bedroom cottage in Bay Shore close to shopping and the train station is on the market for $329,000.

Built in 1935, the one-bathroom home has new siding and windows but the interior needs updating. The house has a deep backyard, detached one-car garage, basement and attic for lots of storage.

"It’s a great combination of almost having the ease of a condo but having a yard, able to relax in and have the privacy of their own space," listing agent Meg Smith of Meg Smith & Associates said.

There is an offer pending on the "little bungalow that was brought over from Fire Island," she said.

The owner since 1970 recently died so the property is being sold in an estate sale, Smith said.

Property taxes on the 0.15-acre parcel in Bay Shore Union Free School District are $8,108.