Bay Shore home for $1.199M once owned by tugboat owners

This seven-bedroom house in Bay Shore offers original

This seven-bedroom house in Bay Shore offers original circa-1900 details and a wraparound porch. Photo Credit: Jump Visual

By Lisa Chamoff  Special to Newsday
A circa-1900 Bay Shore home was built by the Moran family, owners of the Moran Towing Corporation, which ran a fleet of tugboats, says the real estate agent listing the property. Built as a summer home and now used year-round, it recently came on the market for $1.199 million.

The current owners have lived in the home for about 40 years, says Diane Betz of Eric G. Ramsay, Jr. Associates. The seven-bedroom home has original details such as a center hall with original wainscoting and a coffered ceiling, original working pocket doors and three fireplaces.

“It’s got one of the best wraparound porches in the neighborhood,” says Betz, who notes that half the porch is completely screened in.

Also on the 1.5-acre bulkheaded property is a two-story, two-bedroom cottage and a detached one-car garage.

