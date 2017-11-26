A circa-1900 Bay Shore home was built by the Moran family, owners of the Moran Towing Corporation, which ran a fleet of tugboats, says the real estate agent listing the property. Built as a summer home and now used year-round, it recently came on the market for $1.199 million.

The current owners have lived in the home for about 40 years, says Diane Betz of Eric G. Ramsay, Jr. Associates. The seven-bedroom home has original details such as a center hall with original wainscoting and a coffered ceiling, original working pocket doors and three fireplaces.

“It’s got one of the best wraparound porches in the neighborhood,” says Betz, who notes that half the porch is completely screened in.

Also on the 1.5-acre bulkheaded property is a two-story, two-bedroom cottage and a detached one-car garage.