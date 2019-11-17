TODAY'S PAPER
BOGO Bay Shore home lists for $599,000

The Bay Shore property.

The Bay Shore property. Credit: Seal the Deal Real Estate/Rob Cuni

By Tariq Kamal Special to Newsday
A Bay Shore property listed for $599,000 includes a two-family home and a two-bedroom cottage.

A total of seven bedrooms and four bathrooms are divided among the dwellings, each of which is occupied by tenants, says Michael Pesola, who purchased the property in 1986.

The home was in a dilapidated condition after years of neglect, says Pesola, who preserved the original floor plans but thoroughly modernized both structures. “It’s well-maintained, everything up to date, brand-new windows upstairs.”

Annual taxes on the 90-by-150-foot property are less than $10,000. It is in the Bay Shore Public Schools district.

Patricia Zullo of Seal the Deal Real Estate is the listing agent.

