Bay Shore home on sprawling property lists for $499,000

A four-bedroom expanded ranch on a sprawling property in Bay Shore is on the market for $499,000.

The two-bathroom house on Martinstein Avenue was built in 1960 and sits on just under one acre, has an eat-in kitchen, formal dining room, living room and den.

The dining room has custom built-in shelving, currently used as a bar but can be used as a bookcase, said listing agent Judy Cangemi of Coldwell Banker Realty.

An expertly landscaped front yard and charming front porch make for great curb appeal and a recently resurfaced circular driveway provides plenty of parking.

The parklike backyard is 475-feet deep, includes a patio, deck, shed and above-ground pool.

The owner bought the property four years ago and has made numerous improvements, including installing new plumbing, adding molding, a pocket door between the kitchen and living room, adding new kitchen appliances and adding a deep tub with jets and shower jets to one of the bathrooms, Cangemi said.

The owner is selling the property to relocate to the South, she added.

Almost all the rooms in the house have vaulted ceilings, "so it makes the home feel even more spacious than it is, and it does have a handsome footprint," Cangemi said.

Property taxes on the house in the Brentwood Union Free School District are $8,713.