TODAY'S PAPER
Good Morning
SEARCH
Good Morning
ClassifiedsReal Estate

Bay Shore home on sprawling property lists for $499,000

An expertly landscaped front yard and charming front

An expertly landscaped front yard and charming front porch make for great curb appeal. Credit: Coldwell Banker Realty/Judy Cangemi

By Rachel O'Brien Special to Newsday @Writingrachel
Print

A four-bedroom expanded ranch on a sprawling property in Bay Shore is on the market for $499,000.

The two-bathroom house on Martinstein Avenue was built in 1960 and sits on just under one acre, has an eat-in kitchen, formal dining room, living room and den.

The dining room has custom built-in shelving, currently used as a bar but can be used as a bookcase, said listing agent Judy Cangemi of Coldwell Banker Realty.

An expertly landscaped front yard and charming front porch make for great curb appeal and a recently resurfaced circular driveway provides plenty of parking.

The parklike backyard is 475-feet deep, includes a patio, deck, shed and above-ground pool.

The owner bought the property four years ago and has made numerous improvements, including installing new plumbing, adding molding, a pocket door between the kitchen and living room, adding new kitchen appliances and adding a deep tub with jets and shower jets to one of the bathrooms, Cangemi said.

The owner is selling the property to relocate to the South, she added.

Almost all the rooms in the house have vaulted ceilings, "so it makes the home feel even more spacious than it is, and it does have a handsome footprint," Cangemi said.

Property taxes on the house in the Brentwood Union Free School District are $8,713.

Rachel O'Brien poses for her employee headshot at
By Rachel O'Brien Special to Newsday @Writingrachel

Rachel O’Brien has worked at Newsday since 2018. She grew up on Long Island, is a Stony Brook University graduate and previously covered political news for the Staten Island Advance.

Latest Long Island News

Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-Shirley) has formally announced he Rep. Lee Zeldin says he will seek GOP gubernatorial nomination
In a way to give kids some normalcy Field trips returning? Some schools willing to take the 'risk'
A resolution to increase support efforts for Asian Huntington plans help for Asian Americans, a memorial to pandemic victims
Jessi Flores in his barbershop and gallery space, Barber combines cuts with his paintings
Arnav Hak, a sophomore at Jericho High School, Way to Go! LI students win Congressional App Challenge
A team from Great Neck South Middle School Suffolk School Notebook: Middle School Science Bowl win
Didn’t find what you were looking for?