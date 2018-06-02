TODAY'S PAPER
59° Good Morning
Bay Shore compound lists for $1.2M

This Bay Shore home, built in 1897, includes

This Bay Shore home, built in 1897, includes a four-bedroom guest house. Photo Credit: Douglas Elliman Real Estate / Vizzi Edberg

By Arlene Gross Special to Newsday
A five-bedroom, 5.5-bath Colonial in Bay Shore includes a four-bedroom guest house. It is listed for $1.2 million.

The nearly one-acre property features a main house with a formal dining room, formal living room and library, all with fireplaces, an eat-in-kitchen with Viking appliances, a sunroom with a heated slate floor, a family room with a wood-burning stove and an oversized deck.

Though it was built in 1897, the main house is well maintained and updated, says listing agent Michael Brown of Douglas Elliman Real Estate.

