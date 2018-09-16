A farm ranch-style residence built in 1940s Bay Shore, with an award-winning garden of perennials, is listed for sale at $520,000.

The four-bedroom, three-bath home includes a sunken living room and eat-in kitchen and features glass and brass doorknobs and white oak parquet flooring.

Doug Miller and his wife, Lisa Moncayo, say they have spent the past 11 years watching morning sunrises and nighttime thunderstorms from the screened-in porch. “It’s a home, not a house,” Miller says.

Miller and Monyaco have made renovations including: burying the electrical lines to the house, converting the furnace to gas, replacing the roof and painting the gray exterior a pale yellow.

Outside, Miller has cultivated a yard “constantly in bloom,” he says. Shortly after he and Monyaco moved in, the Bay Shore Beautification Society held a street gardening contest, for which they won an award, Miller says.

Yellow-flowering Jerusalem artichokes come up in late summer; bleeding hearts and daffodils bloom in the spring. There are calla lilies, coneflowers and coreopsis and clematis that climbs a fence, Past-their-prime sunflowers have been drawing yellow finches this season.

The property is listed with Bonnie Boeger of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage.