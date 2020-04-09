THE SCOOP

Bay Shore, particularly the downtown area, has experienced a long-in-coming transformation that’s turned it into a hip, robust, and fun culinary destination.

The revitalization of Bay Shore “has been a work in progress for many, many years,” says Angie Carpenter, Islip Town supervisor. “It’s been pretty neat for me to see it come together.” Carpenter, who was a county legislator 26 years ago, knew Bay Shore when Main Street had vacancies, an X-rated movie theater, a methadone clinic and the like. These locations have been replaced by the Bolton Center for the Performing Arts, professional office buildings and what had been the Touro School of Health Sciences, which was recently sold to a developer who has plans for a new apartment complex, Carpenter says. Other improvements in the community include the rehabilitation of the Bay Shore Marina, a paved bikeway connecting the LIRR station to the Great South Bay, and Shipwreck Cove Spray Park, to name a few.

The waterfront, the school district and a hopping downtown are some aspects of Bay Shore that are turning it into a prominent South Shore community and destination, according to Eric Ramsay of Eric G. Ramsay Jr. Assoc. “You can jump in your boat or take a ferry and head to the Fire Island communities." The school district has strong athletic, music and drama programs and the same for its advanced placement and international baccalaureate programs, says Ramsay, a 2015 graduate.

Home sales are active, according to Ramsay. “The inventory sells quickly, especially those priced between $300,000 and $400,00. They sell either immediately or at bid-up prices,” he says.

The LakeHouse, a restaurant on Maple Avenue, was named one of Newsday’s Top 100 Restaurants in 2019.

CONDOS AND CO-OPS

There are 14 condos and/or co-ops on the market ranging in price from $129,900 to $699,999.

SALE PRICES

Between March 1, 2019, and March 17, 2020, there were 559 home sales with a median sale price of $370,000, according to Multiple Listing Service of Long Island. The low price for that period was $165,000 and the high was $1,995,000. During that period a year earlier there were 540 home sales with a median sale price of $336,750. The price range was $26,500 (an auction sale) to $1,825,000.

OTHER STATS

Town Islip

Area square miles 5.3

ZIP code 11706

Population 26,337

Median age 34.7

Median household income $80,123

Median home value $375,000*

LIRR Monthly ticket $405

School district Bay Shore, Brentwood and Islip

Graduation rate 89%

Nearest hospitals Southside Hospital, Good Samaritan Hospital, West Islip

Malls Westfield South Shore

Suffolk County Police precinct Third

Annual events Hispanic Day Parade, Seafood Festival, Northwell Health Great South Bay Run, St. Patrick’s Day Parade, Alive by the Bay summer festival series.

Transportation Suffolk County Transit, 631-852-5200

NOW ON THE MARKET

$1,275,000

Size is king in this 5,088-square-foot home which features four bedrooms and 3½ bathrooms and is on a .88-acre waterfront lot. With an open concept design on the first floor, the second floor offers an exercise room and bay views from the master suite. The backyard is resort-worthy with an in-ground pool, a hot tub with a pergola and outdoor fireplace. Taxes are $33,937. Eric G. Ramsay, Eric G. Ramsay Jr. Assoc., 631-665-1500.

$750,000

On the market for less than eight weeks and ready to provide a boating lifestyle this summer, this three-bedroom, 2½-bathroom split-level home comes with 166 feet of a cut-in bulkhead complete with lights, power and water. The 1953 home went through a large renovation and expansion in 2007 and left room for more. Taxes are $19,776. Matthew Price, Signature Premier Properties, 631-835-6519.

$294,999

Described as “better than a condo,” this two-bedroom, one-bath Cape is on a 25-by-125-foot lot and sports a new roof and a new gas boiler. Built in 1974, it is off Brentwood Road and close to Sunrise Highway. Taxes are $5,834. Maria Mancia, David Jaramillo, Realty Connect USA, 631-562-3047

$995,000

Address Gardiner Drive

Style Colonial

Bedrooms 4

Bathrooms 4½

Built 1974

Lot size 205x220

Taxes $26,623

+/- list price -$85,000

Days on the market 130

$600,000

Address Castle Lane

Style Ranch

Bedrooms 3

Bathrooms 2

Built 1957

Lot size .62 acre

Taxes $12,405

+/- list price -$29,000

Days on the market 69

$460,000

Address Pennsylvania Avenue

Style High ranch

Bedrooms 5

Bathrooms 3

Built 1950

Lot size 103x109

Taxes $8,138

+/- list price -$19,000

Days on the market 144

On Multiple Listing Service

Number of listings 117

Price range $85,000 to $2,199,999

Tax range $4,200 to $45,700