Bay Shore castlelike Tudor lists for under $2M

A circa 1900 castlelike three-story home is on the market on Awixa Creek in Bay Shore for $1,999,999.

The current owner, who is British, fell in love with the house when he drove over the bridge on the property to reach the house, and renovated it to resemble a castle from his native England, listing agent Steve Rainone of Netter Real Estate says.

‘It’s not a home for a conservative individual," says Rainone, of the 10,992-square-foot Tudor Revival-style house. "It’s very dramatic. It’s an adventure: like a chapter out of Disneyland."

You walk into an entry parlor with brick walls and a Dutch door with original leaded, stained glass leading into the grand foyer.

"And grand it is, without exaggeration." Rainone says of the intricate wood columns, with raised paneling and an ornate stairwell that has a seating area where it turns.

Other features of the house are a breakfast room with a coffered ceiling and an oversized dining room with a stained glass bay window and window seat, an octagonal-shaped living room that’s all glass: bay windows and sliding glass doors. There’s a brick-walled wine tasting room and a ballroom with wood beamed rafters and an oversized hearth.

The home has two basements, one with a media room and an adjoining pub, and second, unfinished basement.

Get the Real Estate newsletter! The best LI real estate news in your inbox weekly. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The 3.1-acre property has a four-car garage with a loft, an in-ground pool, over 500 feet of bulkhead with a 45-by-17-foot boat slip and boathouse.

"It even has its own little private island that belongs to the house," Rainone says.

Annual property taxes are $47,762.