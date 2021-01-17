In Bay Shore, renovated 1890 Victorian home lists for $849,000

You can’t miss the beautiful red, beige and blue home on the west side of Ocean Avenue in Bay Shore, and you wouldn’t want to.

The grand five-bedroom Victorian, which was completely renovated in 2016, is on the market for $849,000. The annual property taxes are $14,402.

"The house is extraordinary, completely curated throughout. The minute you walk into the front door you know it’s going to be a special home," said listing agent Anthony Perrotta of Signature Premier Properties. "The sellers understood the home and they knew what the home should be."

The home has an oversized front porch, original moldings throughout and original pine floors on the second floor. Each of the three bathrooms has radiant heat; the master bath has a steam shower.

"My husband, David Cunningham, purchased this house in 1999 and we just fell in love with it over the years," said Patrick Accorsi, a sales and merchandising executive. "It was built in 1886 by the Brewster brothers, who owned a general store in Bayshore. They cut Ocean Avenue down to Great South Bay. For us, the house was charming and a reasonable commute to the city for work."

Cunningham, a senior adviser in the entertainment industry, meticulously restored the home in the early 2000s, but an attic leak while the couple were away in 2014 flooded the home. They spent the next three years renovating.

"That was tough," said Accorsi. "We had a contractor replace the inside walls, remove, dry and reinstall the original molding, and repair the hardwood floors. We wanted to save the authenticity."

As for that stunning exterior, the house had always been red. The current color scheme comes from a vintage American flag purchased at an antique shop. "We had the painter do color matches and tweaked things from there," said Accorsi. "Most of the colors are custom; very little off the shelf."

Cunningham and Accorsi have listed their home so they can move closer to family in New Hampshire.

"This house is one of kind," said Accorsi. "We’re proud to leave it better than we found it and hope to pass it on to new stewards that could potentially raise a family here."

The kitchen has Carrera marble counters and a fireplace, "which is like a dream," Perrotta said.

The fenced-in, quarter-acre property has a garage, currently used as a shed, that can serve as a pool house for the in-ground, heated saltwater pool.

Located in the Bay Shore School District, the home is close to Fire Island ferries and Main Street.

Added Perrotta, "The house has a ton of windows, with great natural light that pours through. It’s a special house. It really is."