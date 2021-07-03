Bay Shore Victorian on sale for $749,000

TODAY'S PAPER
In 1910, the house was lifted by a team of oxen and moved from its original location on Main Street. It has seven bedrooms and 3½ baths. Credit: EPM Real Estate Photography

By Arlene Gross Special to Newsday
A rambling 4,200-square-foot Victorian home is on the market in Bay Shore for $749,000.

Built in 1886, the seven-bedroom, 3½-bath home features a turret, original doors and knobs, large hand-blown curved glass windows, restored stained glass, intricate wood moldings and a roomy front porch.

"They were able to save all of the old architecture: all of the molding; all of the doors; all of the glass," says Bryan Karp of Coach Real Estate Associates, who is listing the home with Maria Caifa.

In 1910, the house was lifted by a team of oxen and moved from its original location on Main Street, notes Karp.

"It’s a piece of time that’s over 100 years old," says Karp, adding that it’s perfect for someone who wants a home that combines Old World charm with 21st century standards.

Recent updates include a new eat-in kitchen with fireplace, white cabinetry, quartz counters, Viking stove, pendant lighting and breakfast bar. Also new are the 200 amp electric and most of the home’s insulation.

Located in the historical Bay District, the home is close to downtown Bay Shore’s shopping and restaurants.

The annual property taxes are $17,400.

