Bay Shore home on the Orowoc Creek asks $1.175M

A ranch-style home on the Orowoc Creek, which leads right out to the Great South Bay is listing in Bay Shore for $1.175 million.

"it’s a wide, deep body of water, probably one of the deepest creeks around — where the fishing boats go up," says listing agent David Sanders, of Eric G. Ramsay Jr. Associates. "That’s what’s really special about the property. You can put a yacht behind the house with a depth of six feet."

The 1,540-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2½-bath home has an open floor plan, and travertine and mahogany floors throughout.

Describing the house as a "Tuscan villa," for its stucco exterior and tile roof, Sanders says, "It’s extremely green. It’s got a high-efficiency heating and air conditioning system. It’s all blown-in insulation."

The home boasts a Lutron Smart home lighting control system, indoor/outdoor sound system, hurricane windows rated to 155 mph winds and a 20-watt backup generator.

"The kitchen is amazing. It’s got a chef’s kitchen that you would expect in a larger home," says Sanders, of the 48-inch Wolf gas range, Sub-Zero wine cooler and refrigerator and double Bosch dishwashers.

The 0.17-acre property includes a multilevel paver patio, outdoor kitchen, electric boat lift and 200 feet of bulkhead.

The annual property taxes are $14,863.