$915,000 Bayport home features church ceiling

The ceiling in the dining room of this

The ceiling in the dining room of this Bayport home came from a church rectory. Photo Credit: Douglas Elliman Real Estate

By Lisa Chamoff Special to Newsday
Ac Bayport home features a dining room ceiling from a church rectory. It is on the market for $915,000.

The four-bedroom, three-bathroom Colonial was built in 1877. The dining room ceiling and panels are made of hand-carved mahogany, originally from the rectory of a church built in the 1700s on the North Shore.

When the church was torn down in the 1890s, they were taken apart and rebuilt in the dining room, says listing agent Barbara Leogrande of Douglas Elliman Real Estate.

The home also features an original claw foot tub and stained glass windows. The current owners purchased the home in 1998, updating the kitchen and bathrooms and adding such modern amenities as central air conditioning, a natural gas fireplace and generator, and maintenance-free siding and trim.

The 1-acre property includes an original caretaker’s quarters that is now a garage with a large loft. 

