TODAY'S PAPER
50° Good Afternoon
50° Good Afternoon
ClassifiedsReal Estate

$915,000 Bayport home features church ceiling

The ceiling in the dining room of this

The ceiling in the dining room of this Bayport home came from a church rectory. Photo Credit: Douglas Elliman Real Estate

By Lisa Chamoff Special to Newsday
Print

A Bayport home features a dining room ceiling that came from a church rectory. It is on the market for $915,000.

The four-bedroom, three-bathroom Colonial was built in 1877. The dining room ceiling and panels are made of hand-carved mahogany, originally from the rectory of a church built in the 1700s on the North Shore.

When the church was torn down in the 1890s, the ceiling and panels were taken apart and rebuilt in the dining room, says listing agent Barbara Leogrande of Douglas Elliman Real Estate.

The home also features an original claw-foot tub and stained glass windows. The current owners purchased the home in 1998, updating the kitchen and bathrooms and adding such modern amenities as central air conditioning, a natural gas fireplace and generator, and maintenance-free siding and trim.

The 1-acre property includes an original caretaker’s quarters that is now a garage with a large loft. 

By Lisa Chamoff Special to Newsday

More news

Nassau District Attorney Madeline Singas and state Sen. Bill eyes jail time for threats of mass violence
Former Town of Oyster Bay attorney Leonard Genova Power on Trial: Genova describes how things work
Walmart says it will place 16-foot automated pickup 2 LI Walmarts to get automated 'pickup towers'
Marchell Rountree, 50, of Bellport, was arrested in Surgical mask-wearing robber caught, cops say
Former Nassau County Executive Edward Mangano and former Genova: Venditto approved all of Singh's contracts
An attorney for Hillary Clinton, above, has written Clinton backs LI candidate’s request on child care