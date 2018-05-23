Bayport home with ‘beach cottage look’ is listed for $579,000
“We have a screened-in porch off the living room we use three seasons out of the year,” owner says.
Seller Ken and Lee Strange
Address 196 Paulanna Ave., Bayport
Asking price $579,000
The basics A three-bedroom, 1½-bath Colonial on a 0.26-acre lot
The competition A three-bedroom, two-bath ranch on Seaman Avenue is listed for $689,000.
Nearest recent sale A four-bedroom Colonial on Saltmeadow Lane sold Dec. 11 for $755,000.
Taxes with no exemptions $15,328
Time on the market Since Dec. 28
Listing agent Barbara Leogrande, Douglas Elliman Real Estate, Sayville, 631-553-8599
Why it’s for sale Ken, 88, a retired New York City police chief, and Lee, 72, a retired BOCES teacher, say they’re downsizing but staying in the area.
Ken and Lee Strange raised their five children in their 2,000-square-foot home, which is less than a half-mile from Great South Bay. The couple bought it in 1970. Ken shares his thoughts:
“We’ve given our home a beach cottage look. It’s light and bright, and was built by one of the best builders in the area. . . . We have a screened-in porch off the living room we use three seasons out of the year. It’s on the southwest corner of the home and really extends the living space. The eat-in kitchen was renovated about seven years ago. Our den is off the kitchen and has nice built-in bookcases. My desk is in there, and it’s where we watch TV. The living room is large and has a wood-burning fireplace. With the den, the living room and the formal dining room, this house is great for entertaining. Plus there’s central air conditioning. . . . There are hardwood floors throughout the home, on both levels. The full-size basement has a nice cedar closet. There’s plenty of storage in this house — both in the basement and then also over the attached garage. We’ve been so happy here. The education from the Bayport-Blue Point School District was wonderful for our five now-adult children.”
