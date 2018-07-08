TODAY'S PAPER
Did a president sleep at this Bayport home?

This Bayport home, where President Grover Cleveland is

This Bayport home, where President Grover Cleveland is said to have stayed, is on the market for $649,000.     Photo Credit: Century 21 Bay’s Edge Realty/Rae Lerner

By Lisa Chamoff Special to Newsday
President Grover Cleveland is said to have stayed in the loft of this18th-century Bayport home. It is on the market for $649,000.

The four-bedroom, two-bathroom home was built in 1777. In the mid- to late 1800s it was owned by a Captain Meeks, who was good friends with Cleveland, who served as president from 1885 to 1889.

“We were told that Grover Cleveland slept here as Captain Meeks was a fishing buddy,” says Patricia Monachino of Century 21 Bay’s Edge Realty, who is co-listing the property with Rae Lerner.

The home features many of the original moldings. The owners, who purchased the home 14 years ago, reframed some of the flooring on first floor, reconstructed the wraparound porch, replaced windows and installed new electrical wiring.

