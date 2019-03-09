Antique ceiling marks $799,000 Bayport home
A 17th-century mahogany ceiling is among the highlights of an 1877 Bayport home listed for $799,000.
Sharon Keenan, who has owned the four-bedroom, three-bathroom Colonial with husband, Peter, since 1999, says the ceiling was rescued from a North Shore church that was being dismantled.
The 1.13-acre property is surrounded by history, Keenan says, with neighbors that have included Regis Henri Post Sr., once governor of the then-territory of Puerto Rico, and members of the Roosevelt family, who owned estates in the area.
The house is listed with Barbara Leogrande of Douglas Elliman Real Estate.
