President may have visited $624,999 Bayport home, owner says

This Bayport home is listed for $624,999.

This Bayport home is listed for $624,999.  Photo Credit: Century 21 Bay's Edge Realty

By Michael Gavin
A $624,999 Bayport house, built in 1777, is believed to have been visited by President Grover Cleveland, says owner and listing agent Patricia Monachino of Century 21 Bay’s Edge Realty. 

An inventory form by the state’s Division of Historic Preservation, she adds, noted that the homeowner, Colonel Joseph Meeks, a friend of Cleveland, referred to the house as “Hotel de Cleveland.” The inventory form shows that the street was also previously named Cleveland Avenue.

“What has been passed down was President Cleveland came to fish with Colonel Meeks and slept there,” Monachino says. Cleveland served as president from 1885 to 1889 and from 1893 to 1897.   

The three-bedroom, two-bathroom Colonial, on a .56-acre lot, offers formal living and dining rooms, a sitting room, an eat-in kitchen, a sunroom and a 24-by-24-foot bonus room.  Original features, Monachino says, include the bannister, moldings, living room mantel, and wood beams and floors in the kitchen.

Updates, such as new windows and doors, reflect the home’s original time period.

“Whatever we had to replace, it was replaced with things from that era,” says Monachino, who adds that the house has updated plumbing and electric. “It’s modernized, yet it still has the history with it.”

Mike Gavin has worked at Newsday since 2007, covering everything from real estate to sports. Born and raised on Long Island, he is a graduate of Stony Brook University.

