A two-story 1,000-square-foot home is on the market in Bayport for $399,000.

Built in 1920, the two-bedroom, 1½-bath on Bayport Avenue has original pinewood floors and painted wood-beamed ceilings and walls in the first floor bedroom and half bath.

"It’s a cute house," says listing agent Ricardo Pena of Signature Premier Properties. "It’s not for a lot of people, obviously: It has limited bedrooms. But, it’s a cozy starter home. And the location is very sought after. A lot of people love that area."

Some people might prefer certain features of newer homes, such as 8-foot ceilings as opposed to 7-footers in older homes, notes Pena. But homes of older vintage, like this one, have intricate details, such as hardwood trim and moldings throughout, that today are not as common and can be very desirable.

"For a house this old, it’s in pretty good shape," adds Pena

Updates include replacement of the house and garage roofs two years ago, fresh interior paint, refinished kitchen cabinets and new laminate flooring in the primary bedroom.

The home, on a 0.3-acre property that is fenced in and has a detached two-car garage, is close to the Blue Point Nature Preserve, Islip Grange Park, Patchogue Bay, schools, shops and restaurants. It is across the street from JT's Farmhouse, which Pena said is well-known gathering spot for brunch and lunch.

The house is in the Bayport-Blue Point School District and has annual property taxes of $10,045.