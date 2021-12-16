TODAY'S PAPER
Good Morning
SEARCH
Good Morning
ClassifiedsReal Estate

'Cozy starter home' in Bayport on the market for under $400K

The 1,000-square-foot two-bedroom home is a good starter

The 1,000-square-foot two-bedroom home is a good starter home in a sought-after location, the listing agents says. Credit: Turn Key Photography/Sandra Stelmach

By Arlene Gross Special to Newsday
Print

A two-story 1,000-square-foot home is on the market in Bayport for $399,000.

Built in 1920, the two-bedroom, 1½-bath on Bayport Avenue has original pinewood floors and painted wood-beamed ceilings and walls in the first floor bedroom and half bath.

"It’s a cute house," says listing agent Ricardo Pena of Signature Premier Properties. "It’s not for a lot of people, obviously: It has limited bedrooms. But, it’s a cozy starter home. And the location is very sought after. A lot of people love that area."

Some people might prefer certain features of newer homes, such as 8-foot ceilings as opposed to 7-footers in older homes, notes Pena. But homes of older vintage, like this one, have intricate details, such as hardwood trim and moldings throughout, that today are not as common and can be very desirable.

"For a house this old, it’s in pretty good shape," adds Pena

Updates include replacement of the house and garage roofs two years ago, fresh interior paint, refinished kitchen cabinets and new laminate flooring in the primary bedroom.

The home, on a 0.3-acre property that is fenced in and has a detached two-car garage, is close to the Blue Point Nature Preserve, Islip Grange Park, Patchogue Bay, schools, shops and restaurants. It is across the street from JT's Farmhouse, which Pena said is well-known gathering spot for brunch and lunch.

The house is in the Bayport-Blue Point School District and has annual property taxes of $10,045.

By Arlene Gross Special to Newsday

Latest Long Island News

Keith Scott, director of education at The Safe
Domestic violence policing on LI has evolved since Bird case, experts say
ONLINE: THE CHRISTMAS STAR Meteorologist Joe Rao discusses
Seniors Calendar: Events from Dec.19 to Dec. 26
The Student Council at Saw Mill Road Elementary
School Notebook: Students embrace spirit of giving
Samantha Breen, a senior at Long Beach High
Way to Go! Senior shares passion for science
AnnaBelle Deaner, an eighth-grader at West Hollow Middle
Way to go! Eighth-grader collects allergen-free foods
From left, the Rev. Kimberly Quinn Johnson of
Asking the Clergy: Kwanzaa guides in challenging times
Didn’t find what you were looking for?