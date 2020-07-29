Bayville home for $899G offers panoramic Sound views

In the winter of 1972, George Jehn drove from his job in Queens to Bayville to see the frame of a four-bedroom, 2½-bath Colonial at the end of a cul-de-sac. He decided right then to buy it.

He and his wife raised three children in that water view home, enjoying fishing and swimming at their deeded beach, just 100 steps away on the Long Island Sound.

“What I’ve always loved are the panoramic views that overlook the Sound from every window of the front of the house,” said Jehn, who is selling to downsize. “It was a great place to raise children because it's a dead-end street, so you never had to worry about them riding their bikes. And Locust Valley is a great school district.”

The listing agent, Teresa A. Angelino, president/CEO of Long Island Homes of Distinction in Garden City, said that as the original owner Jehn has maintained the house and renovated to “keep up with the times.”

The house is 2,500 square feet, and Angelino said that even though the water is across the street, flood insurance isn’t required because the elevation is approximately 35 feet above sea level. There’s an updated eat-in-kitchen with a center island and stainless steel appliances. The formal dining room has French doors that open to a deck with skylights.

The second-floor master suite has a walk-in closet, and there are three additional large bedrooms. The home is also equipped with a 20-kilowatt automatic, natural gas-powered generator.

Get the Real Estate newsletter! The best LI real estate news in your inbox weekly. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Annual taxes on the house, which sits on a 0.15-acre lot in the Locust Valley school district, are $11,636.