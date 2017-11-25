TODAY'S PAPER
Bayville compound on the Long Island Sound lists for $2.8M

This Bayville compound offers a five-bedroom house and

This Bayville compound offers a five-bedroom house and a four-bedroom house, both with deck access. Photo Credit: Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty

By Danny Schrafel  Special to Newsday
A waterfront Bayville compound with a brick patio and in-ground pool along the Long Island Sound is on the market for $2.8 million.

“It is a unique compound that you rarely find especially in Bayville,” says listing agent Linda Faraldo of Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty.

A five-bedroom, three-bath home has an open plan that includes deck access, a living room with a wood-burning fireplace, dining room and kitchen. There is also a first-floor master bedroom suite and a second-floor den with access to a water-facing deck.

The ground level of a four-bedroom, four-bath residence has a pool cabana, full bath and one-car garage, a second-floor open plan with living and dining rooms, a kitchen and deck access, and a third-floor master bedroom suite with a deck.

Both residences have central air conditioning and outdoor showers, Faraldo says.

The five-bedroom home is listed separately for $1.299 million, and the four-bedroom home, which is set on a parcel containing the pool and hot tub, has an asking price of $1.599 million, according to listings.

