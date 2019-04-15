THE SCOOP

Set to celebrate its 100th year as an incorporated village, Bayville offers numerous beaches and a bucolic setting that “is very unusual for something this close to Manhattan,” says village Mayor Robert E. De Natale.

With two primary routes into the village, via the Bayville Bridge and Bayville Road, the area offers a sense of tranquility and privacy, says longtime resident Jean Mansueto of Coast Realty. The village, located about 40 miles from Manhattan, is between the Long Island Sound and Oyster Bay

De Natale says the bridge is set for $19 million in repairs that will include new mechanical equipment. Work on the bridge, which opens to allow boats to pass but has suffered various issues in recent years, is expected to begin this fall or early spring 2020, De Natale says.

“Once completed, we will have a fully functioning, efficient bridge,” he says.

Newsday also reported that developers have proposed a waterfront event center with a rooftop restaurant and 13 hotel rooms for a property at the western end of the village, known as Steve’s Pier, plus a remodeled and rebranded hotel at the site of The Tides Motor Inn. Old Tappan Brewery will soon open on Ludlam Avenue, De Natale says.

"People want to stay in Bayville," says Mansueto, a Bayville resident for more than 50 years. "People from smaller houses go to bigger houses, and then when the kids are grown, they go from the bigger house back to the smaller house. It’s the Bayville Shuffle.”

Get the Real Estate newsletter! The best LI real estate news in your inbox weekly. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

De Natale agrees, saying the village is multigenerational. .

“It’s that kind of a community,” he says. “When I go to a wrestling event with my grandchildren, I’m looking at third-generation wrestlers from families I’ve known since my sons were in school. It’s a real folksy neighborhood.”

Common housing styles are Colonials and ranches, with prices typically ranging from the $300,000s to more than $1 million, she adds.

In addition to beaches in the area — such as Stehli Beach, Ransom Beach, West Harbor Beach and Center Island Beach — attractions include waterside dining, the Crescent Beach Club, and Bayville Adventure Park. Annual events include the Bayville Waterside Festival, offering crafts and live music, and the Memorial Day Parade on Bayville Avenue, which this year will feature the centennial celebration.

“This will be a very special year,” De Natale says. “It tells you a lot about a community when you see people turn out by the thousands to see a parade down the main avenue.”

CONDOS AND TOWNHOUSES

There are no condos or co-op on the market.

SALES PRICE

Between March 1, 2018 and March 29, 2019, there were 67 home sales with a median sale price of $525,000, according to the Multiple Listing Service of Long Island. The low price for that period was $244,000 and the high was $1.475 million. During that time period a year earlier, there were 69 home sales with a median sale price of $505,000. The price range was $200,000 to $2.475 million.

OTHER STATS

Town: Oyster Bay

Area: 1.4 square miles

ZIP code: 11709

Population: 6,669

Median age: 45.6

Median household income: $102,722

Median home value: $540,000

LIRR to NYC: from Locust Valley, 66 to 73 minutes at peak

Monthly ticket: $297

School district: Locust Valley

SOURCES: 2010 Census; mlslI.com; LIRR;

*Based on sales in the past six months, according to MLSLI

RECENTLY SOLD

$365,000

August Ave.

Style: Colonial

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 2

Built: 1938

Lot size: 40x80

Taxes: $9,762

Reduced: $24,000

Days on the market: 155

$585,000

Highland View Dr.

Style: Exp. Cape

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 2

Built: 1957

Lot size: 50x100

Taxes: $12,471

Reduced: $4,000

Days on the market: 78

$755,000

Beaver Dr.

Style: Split-level

Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 3

Built: 1963

Lot size: .49 acres

Taxes: $17,584

Reduced: $190,000

Days on the market: 126

NOW ON THE MARKET

$479,000

This Cape, with three bedrooms and two bathrooms, has an open floor plan that includes a living room with a fireplace, a kitchen and dining room. The house, on a 65-by-125-foot property, also has a master suite, screen-in porch and full basement. Taxes: $10,376. Jodi Saslaw, Signature Premier Properties, 631-807-3243

$699,000

This five-bedroom, three-bathroom splanch offers formal living and dining rooms, a den, a granite kitchen with stainless steel appliances and a walk-in pantry, and a master suite with a walk-in closet. The 61-by-99-foot property has taxes of $12,141. Tony Piscopio and Andrea Sorrentino, Douglas Elliman Real Estate, 516-395-1556, 516-639-2596

$1.498 million

This Colonial, with five bedrooms and 4-1/2 bathrooms, sits on a nearly one-acre property that also includes a heated saltwater pool, hot tub, tennis court, guest cottage and attached two-car garage. Taxes: $21,156. Nancy Catalano, Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty, 516-523-9768

On Multiple Listings

Number of houses: 49

Price range: $289,750 — $3.29 million

Tax range: $7,551 — $67,640