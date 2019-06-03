TODAY'S PAPER
59° Good Morning
SEARCH
59° Good Morning
ClassifiedsReal Estate

Bayville gatehouse lists for $899,000

The four-bedroom 2½-bathroom Tudor features metal gates with

The four-bedroom 2½-bathroom Tudor features metal gates with a working gas lamp on each of two stone columns. Photo Credit: Frank Urso

By Ann Donahue-Smukler ann.smukler@newsday.com
Print

A 1920 Bayville gatehouse said to have been constructed for a mansion that never got built is on the market for $899,000.

The four-bedroom 2½-bathroom Tudor features metal gates with a working gas lamp on each of two stone columns, a slate roof, rich glossy woodwork, two stone fireplaces and arched windows.

“All the stone on the property was shipped from Ireland to Oyster Bay and then brought to Bayville by horse and buggy,” says Margaret Mateyaschuk of Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty, who is listing the property with Ellen Hanes.

In addition to updates such as new bathrooms and new gas and electric services, the renovated kitchen is outfitted with high-end appliances and cabinetry and a stacked stone wall with a built-in gas fireplace. There’s a cottage on the property that’s currently used as a man cave. It has a stone fireplace and electric and cable service, but no water or heat.

The 120-by-150-foot property is one of 13 homes in the Shorewood Association, which maintains a private beach. Mooring rights and kayak storage come with membership.

By Ann Donahue-Smukler ann.smukler@newsday.com

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More news

East Meadow High School senior Sabera Hossain's interest Teen's service leads her to 'tin shack' in Bangladesh
Kids who wore shorts to West Babylon High June weather: A rebellion, tornado touch down
Denalis Lopez of Central Islip dances in the Latino communities unite for parade in Brentwood
After intense thunderstorms for parts of Long Island Forecast: 'Dry, bright, sunny' today after storms
The Saposnicks are selling their Holtsville home to LI housing market allowing some to 'trade up'
Riverhead Town Hall, located at 200 Howell Ave., Town sues county over $700G in unpaid sewer fees
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search