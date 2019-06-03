A 1920 Bayville gatehouse said to have been constructed for a mansion that never got built is on the market for $899,000.

The four-bedroom 2½-bathroom Tudor features metal gates with a working gas lamp on each of two stone columns, a slate roof, rich glossy woodwork, two stone fireplaces and arched windows.

“All the stone on the property was shipped from Ireland to Oyster Bay and then brought to Bayville by horse and buggy,” says Margaret Mateyaschuk of Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty, who is listing the property with Ellen Hanes.

In addition to updates such as new bathrooms and new gas and electric services, the renovated kitchen is outfitted with high-end appliances and cabinetry and a stacked stone wall with a built-in gas fireplace. There’s a cottage on the property that’s currently used as a man cave. It has a stone fireplace and electric and cable service, but no water or heat.

The 120-by-150-foot property is one of 13 homes in the Shorewood Association, which maintains a private beach. Mooring rights and kayak storage come with membership.