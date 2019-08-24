Bayville couple waited for their house to come up for sale
Sellers Anthony and Susan Fiorillo
Community Bayville
Asking price $635,000
The basics A four-bedroom, three-bath Colonial on a 101-by-100-foot lot
The competition A four-bedroom, 2½-bath Colonial on 2nd Avenue is listed for $614,000.
Nearest recent sale A four-bedroom, 1½-bath Colonial on Mountain Avenue sold June 10 for $440,000.
Taxes with no exemptions $16,246
Time on the market Since Oct. 23
Listing agent Barbara Catapano, Coast Realty, Bayville, 516-628-1099
Why it’s for sale Susan, 67, a teacher, and Anthony, 68, a retired Verizon IT staff manager, say they’re relocating to Hilton Head, South Carolina
The Fiorillos lived around the block 27 years ago and waited for this 2,481-square-foot house to come on the market. Susan says:
“We love the family room with the big wood-burning fireplace and exposed-beam vaulted ceiling. It’s off the eat-in kitchen and part of an open layout. I love watching a fire in the fireplace from the kitchen or being able to watch the kids while cooking…. We installed bleached wood laminate flooring throughout the first floor last summer. The rest of the house is oak flooring, also refinished a year ago …. There’s a nice bench seat bay window in the formal dining room. The windows are new. Outside is an arbor-covered deck off the kitchen, where we enjoy meals during the summer. The rest of the backyard is bricked and very pretty. We’re about a football field away from Mill Creek and a private beach. I keep my kayak there and watch the sun rise each morning. Bayville beaches are private and very safe for kids. The beach lifestyle is terrific here. It’s a real sense of community. The Locust Valley school district is great. Bayville is a very health-minded community. You’ll see joggers, bike riders or people kayaking. I can run at 5 in the morning and feel safe. Anywhere in Bayville you can see a sun rise or a sun set within a five-minute walk.”
