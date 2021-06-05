TODAY'S PAPER
Good Morning
Good Morning
Bayville house overlooking Sound on the market for $999,995

Built in 1918, the house was completely rebuilt

Built in 1918, the house was completely rebuilt with a new foundation and hurricane-grade windows with storm shutters, the agent says.

By Rachel O'Brien Special to Newsday
A four-bedroom house on the beach overlooking the Long Island Sound in Bayville is on the market for $999,995.

The two-bathroom house on Pine Lane has a large deck facing the water, with full beach access and amenities.

The home has central air conditioning, and originally built in 1918, was completely rebuilt in 1991-92 with a new foundation, hurricane-grade windows with storm shutters that withstand up to 180 mph winds, said listing agent Therese DiRenzo of Compass Greater NY LLC.

The roof was replaced in 2012, designed by an architect that specializes in hurricane-grade roofs, DiRenzo said.

The house has an open floor plan with a living room, L-shaped dining room, den and kitchen.

With one deck on the first floor and another on the second floor, there’s plenty of outdoor space.

"It has four-plus parking spots, which is unheard of; it’s in a beautiful little Pine Lane Association, which has private roads," DiRenzo said.

The private beach access "is fabulous, you have mooring rights, all your beach amenities, it has a walkout basement to the side of the house that brings you right to the beach," she said.

Along with "magnificent sunsets and panoramic views" of the water, it’s a short train ride to Manhattan.

Taxes on the 0.09-acre property in the Locust Valley Central School District are $21,431.

By Rachel O'Brien Special to Newsday @Writingrachel

Rachel O’Brien is a freelancer who has reported for Newsday since 2018. She grew up on Long Island, is a Stony Brook University graduate and previously covered political news for the Staten Island Advance.

