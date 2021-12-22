Renovated Bayville three-bedroom house on the market for $639,000

A renovated Bayville house in walking distance to the bay and Long Island Sound is on the market for $639,000.

Owner Rondi Jamison bought the three-bedroom, 2½ bathroom Colonial-style house in February and did a complete overhaul. "There were no floors," said Jamison, a security-software company employee. "When I saw the house, it was so sad, so forlorn-looking, but I knew there was something about it."

The high-end, solid cherry kitchen cabinets made by Christopher Peacock were rescued from a home in Connecticut that was discarding them, Jamison said.

The primary bedroom has a marble tile bathroom with a step-in shower. High-end baseboard molding and a gas fireplace that will be in place by the sale of the home, are highlights of the main floor. The floors are gray-washed oak, and the front and back entry areas have slate tile.

Jamison installed French doors in the smallest bedroom. The primary bedroom has its own linen closet, and an armoire with storage and a seat by the back door that was repurposed from a piece of the kitchen cabinetry. There's also a main floor office that can serve as a fourth bedroom, Jamison said.

Outside, Jamison covered the bland cinder block stoop with brick and mortar and added landscaping.

The property also has a detached garage that could make a good art studio or personal gym, Jamison said.

Get the Real Estate newsletter! The best LI real estate news in your inbox weekly. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

"You can walk a few paces to either the bay side or Sound side," Jamison said. "There’s a dog park nearby, and sunsets are just amazing."

The home, which is being listed by Ellen Hanes and Dana Hansen of Daniel Gale Associates, is in the Locust Valley School District. Annual taxes are $10,095.