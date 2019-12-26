TODAY'S PAPER
37° Good Morning
SEARCH
37° Good Morning
ClassifiedsReal Estate

Hampton Bays beach house on the market for $719,000

The ranch-style home on a little over an

The ranch-style home on a little over an acre is close to Tiana Bay and Ponquogue Beach. Credit: Island View Properties/Richard Taverna

By Arlene Gross Special to Newsday
Print

A beach house in Hampton Bays is listing for $719,000. Annual property taxes are $7,441.

The 2,200-square-foot ranch-style home has three bedrooms, 2½ baths, a brick patio and swimming pool.

The 1.09-acre property is close to Tiana Bay, Ponquogue Beach, Good Ground Park and the restaurants and shops of the hamlet of Hampton Bays, and is in the Hampton Bays Public School District.

The listing agent is Ralph DeRosa of Island View Properties.

By Arlene Gross Special to Newsday

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More news

Fifth graders at Longwood Middle School in Middle Opt-out testing numbers drop in Long Island districts
The groundbreaking for a new arena at Belmont Sources: Isles' arena groundbreaking tentatively set
Onel Jiminez-Maradiaga, 20, of Plainview, has been charged Police: Man groped three women, one at her home
Avocado toast topped by a poached egg at Wildly popular coffee shop opens second location
Orecchiette with sausage and broccoli rabe is one Longstanding Italian eatery moves to new location
Donald Clarke, 94, center, attends the Huntington Senior Fitness for LI senior citizens can begin with one step
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search