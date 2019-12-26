A beach house in Hampton Bays is listing for $719,000. Annual property taxes are $7,441.

The 2,200-square-foot ranch-style home has three bedrooms, 2½ baths, a brick patio and swimming pool.

The 1.09-acre property is close to Tiana Bay, Ponquogue Beach, Good Ground Park and the restaurants and shops of the hamlet of Hampton Bays, and is in the Hampton Bays Public School District.

The listing agent is Ralph DeRosa of Island View Properties.