Ranch on Patchogue Bay lists for $2.4 million

A 4,000-square-foot expanded ranch-style home with nearly 200 feet of beachfront on Patchogue Bay in East Patchogue is on the market for $2.4 million.

"One hundred-eighty feet of beachfront on the South Shore in Patchogue is not found anywhere else but here," says Bonnie Liotine of Coldwell Banker M&D Good Life, who is listing the house with Theodore Gounelas. "Nobody has an actual beach. They usually have bulkhead or docking. This is an actual beach."

The home has five bedrooms, two of which are en suite, three baths, and an open floor plan with a large kitchen that has cherry cabinetry and granite counters. The living room has ceiling-high built-in bookshelves, and there's a recreation room, and radiant-heated porcelain flooring in the kitchen, dining room, foyer and laundry room.

"Every window in the home aside from the three back bedrooms has views of the bay," Liotine says.

"It’s kind of a hidden gem. It’s at the end of a road, obviously, but it’s also buffered by woods" and is extremely private.

Located in the South Country School District, the 0.81 acre property has two decks that encompass 2,300-square feet and a three-car garage.

The home is above the mean sea level and hasn’t flooded, even during Superstorm Sandy, notes Liotine. "Water would come up the street, but never come near the house," she says.

The annual property taxes are $29,315.