THE SCOOP Set on a peninsula with tree-lined streets and houses set back on generously sized parcels, Belle Terre is “secluded but very neighborly,” says Patricia Nicklaus of Coach Realtors.

Original Tudor homes are scatted throughout the “English” section of the village, which was originally built as a summer community, Nicklaus says. Visitors are greeted by the Cliff Road gatehouse, where the local gatekeeper once lived when the area was a private community at the turn of the last century, Nicklaus says. “It makes for a very impressive entrance” to the community, which has its own beaches and a community center, she adds.

Prices in the village generally range from about $500,000 to millions of dollars for waterfront homes, Nicklaus says.

Belle Terre, with the Long Island Sound to the north and Port Jefferson Harbor to the west, is a purely residential area consisting of 304 homes, says village Mayor Bob Sandak.

“It’s a very private community,” he says. “It’s really a lovely place to live if you are looking for a house on the North Shore in kind of a secluded area.”

Repaving on Cliff Road, the community’s primary street, was completed about two months ago, Sandak says, as part of an ongoing road improvement project.

Attractions in the area include Knapp Beach, which is private and offers cabanas; the Belle Terre Community Center, which hosts a multitude of gatherings; a park at the end of Park Lane; and nearby Port Jefferson Village, which is just outside Belle Terre. The area also has a community association that organizes social events and a constable who oversees the village.

“It’s a very safe, homey environment,” Nicklaus says.

The school district includes Earl J. Vandermeulen High School in Port Jefferson, which in September was named a 2017 National Blue Ribbon School as an “exemplary high-performing school” by the U.S. Department of Education.

CONDOS AND TOWNHOUSES

There are no condos or co-ops on the market.

SALES PRICE

Between Nov. 1, 2016, and Dec. 15, 2017, there were 17 home sales with a median sale price of $825,000, according to the Multiple Listing Service of Long Island. The low price for that period was $515,000 and the high was $3.35 million. During that period a year earlier, there were eight home sales with a median sale price of $712,500. The price range was $550,000 to $1.45 million.

SCHOOLS

Most students attend Earl J. Vandermeulen High School in Port Jefferson.

OTHER STATS

Town Brookhaven

Area 0.9 square miles

ZIP code 11776

Population 792

Median age 48.2

Median household income $220,536

Median home value $975,000*

LIRR to NYC from Port Jefferson, 96 to 111 minutes at peak

Monthly ticket $391

School district Port Jefferson

SOURCES: 2010 Census; mlsli.com; LIRR;

*Based on sales in the past six months, according to MLSLI

RECENTLY SOLD

$3.35 million

CAMP WOODBINE ROAD After 220 days on the market, this six-bedroom, 7 1⁄2-bathroom estate sold for $649,000 less than its asking price. The 15,000-square-foot house sits on a 1.9-acre property. Beyond the foyer with dual staircases is a living room, dining room, kitchen, den and indoor pool. The bathroom in the master suite boasts his-and-her vanities, a walk-in shower and Jacuzzi tub. The lower level of the 2008 home features a theater, bar and golf simulator. The property, with taxes of $45,667, also includes an in-ground outdoor pool and attached four-car garage.

$1.12 million

HEMLOCK PATH This five-bedroom ranch sold for $170,000 less than its asking price after 536 days on the market. The 1988 house includes a living room with a fireplace, dining room with French doors, kitchen with doors leading to a paver patio, a den and a master suite with a bathroom that includes a sauna. The full basement features a home theater. The 1.3-acre property, with taxes of $24,495, also has an attached three-car garage and in-ground pool.

$625,000

ARBUTUS PATH Originally listed for $749,900, this six-bedroom, 4 1⁄2-bathroom Contemporary sold in August after 451 days on the market. The house, which was built in 1982, includes a living room with a fireplace, an oval dining room, a den and a kitchen with a center island. The master bedroom, on the upper level, features a bathroom and balcony. The 1.02-acre property, with taxes of $21,478, also has a basement and an attached 2 1⁄2-car garage.

NOW ON THE MARKET

Starter

$774,000 This four-bedroom, four-bathroom contemporary includes formal living and dining rooms, a kitchen and family room with a fireplace. The 1.28-acre property includes an attached 2 1⁄2-car garage, basement and in-ground pool. Taxes: $16,132. Patricia Nicklaus, Coach Realtors, 631-219-9971

Trade-Up

$1,999,999 Traditional five-bedroom, 3 1⁄2-bathroom home on 1.18-acre property with views of Port Jeff Harbor includes an indoor spa/pool, gourmet kitchen, two fireplaces, and a three-car garage. Taxes: $24,614. Diana Donadoni, Douglas Elliman Real Estate, 631-513-6098

High-End

$5.5 million This waterfront six-bedroom Contemporary, with seven full bathrooms and three half-baths, includes an indoor pool and two-story gym. The 8.22-acre property also includes a detached guest cottage. Taxes: $74,149. Deborah Power, Signature Premier Properties, 631-678-1767

On Multiple Listings

Number of houses 16

Price range $774,000-$6,387,500

Tax range $15,400-$74,149