THE SCOOP

“There are no two houses that look alike among the 352 homes in Bellerose Village,” says Kenneth Moore, mayor. That stipulation came from Helen Marsh, whom Moore described as the community's original real estate developer.

In 1906, Marsh bought 77 acres of what had been a gladiola farm near the Long Island Rail Road tracks and turned it into “a community of affordable homes within easy commuting distance of New York City,” according to the 2015 book "Gardens of Eden: Long Island's Early Twentieth-Century Planned Communities." Author Robert B. MacKay writes that Marsh encouraged residents to take active roles in the community through civic and social groups. That has carried through to today, says Lori Keller of Coach Realtors, who lives in one of Marsh’s first 20 homes. The Junior Women’s Club of Bellerose organizes several seasonal activities in the village, including a Halloween parade and party, a breakfast with Santa and a community yard sale, says Keller.

Taking up a mere one-tenth of a square mile with a population of 1,193, Bellerose Village abuts Queens on the village's northern border, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

“We are such a small quaint village that sometimes there are no homes on the market,” says Keller, adding that some years fewer than 10 homes will change owners. The Bellerose Village Architectural Review Committee maintains the character and appearance of the village. “The committee likes to keep the historical homes intact. If an owner wants to make outside changes, the committee will need to approve the change," she says. "They will guide the homeowner. They like to keep the original beauty of the homes. That’s really what makes the community so special."

Some current and ongoing projects in the village include the resurfacing of the seven miles of roadway in the village, says Moore. “This project just started and will likely be multiyear in length, likely spread over ten years,” he says. The firehouse went through a renovation about three years ago, says Moore. “It’s a landmark building and it was the first time it had been done in more than 30 years.”

CONDOS AND TOWNHOUSES

There are no condos or townhomes in Bellerose Village.

SALES PRICES

Between Sept. 1, 2018, and Sept.1, 2019, there were 14 home sales with a median sale price of $772,500, according to Coach Realtors of Floral Park. The low price for that period was $615,000 and the high was $1,140,000. During that time period a year earlier, there were nine home sales with a median sale price of $711,000. The price range was $635,000 to $826,000

OTHER STATS

Town Hempstead

Area .10 square mile

ZIP code 11426

Population 1,193

Median age 42.7

Median household income $178,125

Median home value $825,000*

LIRR to NYC 34 to 40 minutes at peak

Monthly ticket $270

School district Floral Park-Bellerose

SOURCES: 2010 Census; MLS, GeoData Plus and LIRR

*Based on 4 sales in the past six months, according to MLS and GeoData Plus.

NOW ON THE MARKET

$749,999

New features in this three-bedroom, two-bathroom two-story stucco home include two newly renovated bathrooms, a renovated kitchen, a finished basement and outdoor living spaces. Built in 1927, the 1,800-square-foot home is on a .20-acre lot that includes a detached garage. Features include wainscoting, crown molding and dark stained French doors. Taxes are $9,840.

The owner, who is selling the property on his own, can be reached at 646-996-5622.

$777,000

This five-bedroom, 1½ bathroom Dutch Colonial includes a wine cellar in the detached garage. That amenity is in addition to a finished attic, a wood-burning fireplace and hardwood floors. It is on a .20-acre lot. Taxes are $11,104. Ramon Perez, East Coast Realty, 516-351-5580.

$669,000

At 1,610 square feet, this home features three bedrooms, one bathroom and an eat-in kitchen. A formal dining room, a wood-burning fireplace and a detached two-car garage are additional amenities. It is on a 50-by-100-foot lot and was built in 1926. Taxes are $13,168. Linda Ferrara and Lori Keller, Coach Realtors, 516-352-7333.

RECENTLY SOLD

$745,000

Address Ontario Road

Style Colonial

Bedrooms 5

Bathrooms 3½

Built 1923

Lot size 50x100

Taxes $17,258

Reduced $0

Days on the market 154

$850,000

Address Virginia Road

Style Colonial

Bedrooms 3

Bathrooms 2½

Built 1921

Lot size 75x100

Taxes $11,712

Reduced $25,000

Days on the market 141

$845,000

Address Massachusetts Boulevard

Style Cape

Bedrooms 4

Bathrooms 2½

Built 1936

Lot size 155x67

Taxes $16,547

Reduced $50,000

Days on the market 0

Current Listings*

Number of houses 3

Price range $669,000 to $777,000

Tax range $10,048 to $13,168

*Sources: Zillow, Redfin