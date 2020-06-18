Tight-knit Bellmore offers strong schools, pristine beaches nearby

THE SCOOP

Some say Bellmore got its name from belle mer, French for beautiful sea. Others cite the apocryphal story of an LIRR conductor who rang the “bell more” for his sweetheart when the train passed town. Whatever the origin of its name, this tight-knit South Shore community has much to boast about — strong schools, active civic involvement and stunning beaches nearby, says Dennis Dunne Sr., Hempstead Town councilman.

Bellmore has not one but three main streets — Merrick Road, Bellmore Road and Bedford Avenue, Dunne says. And like the rest of Long Island, business activities have been limited by coronavirus restrictions. “It’s so important to keep mom and pop stores open,” Dunne says. “So many groups rely on them — seniors, schools, veterans, Little League and the annual Bellmore street fair. Where would we be without mom and pop stores?”

The retail stores are supported by the Bellmore Civic Association. “More and more businesses are coming into the community, and we work closely with landlords to stay on top of their properties. Bellmore is on a great path,” says Alison Frankel, president of the association.

Bellmore has its share of high-end bayfront and canal-front properties, modest homes and many varieties in between, says Brian Bratkowsky of Charles Rutenberg Realty. “Homes in the southern section are mostly high ranches. But it’s the split levels that are getting the renovations and expansions,” he says. “In some cases, you can’t tell what the original style was.” Most new construction is single homes being built on undeveloped property or knockdowns, Bratkowsky adds.

As a place to live in, however, Bellmore has plenty to offer. “I encourage anyone looking to put down roots to choose Bellmore. It’s a charming community,” Dunne says.

CONDOS AND CO-OPS

There is one condo on the market, and it's priced at $349,000.

SALE PRICES

Between May 1, 2019, and May 10, 2020, there were 160 home sales with a median sale price of $537,500 according to OneKey MLS. The low price for that period was $185,000 and the high was $1,210,000. During that period a year earlier there were 189 home sales with a median sale price of $527,500. The price range was $200,000 to $1,200,000.

OTHER STATS

Town Hempstead

Area square miles 2.5

ZIP code 11710

Population 15,730

Median age 44.1

Median household income $132,927

Median home value $555,000*

Monthly LIRR ticket $308

School district Bellmore-Merrick

SOURCES: 2018 American Community Survey 5-Year; OneKey MLS; LIRR

*Based on 61 sales in the past six months, according to OneKey MLS

NOW ON THE MARKET

$2,199,000

Luxury from pillar to post aptly describes this five-bedroom, 5½-bathroom custom-built waterfront center hall Colonial. Amenities include a state-of-the-art kitchen, a home theater, a fitness room, and a resort-style backyard with a pool, hot tub and floating dock. Taxes are $28,462. Jennie Katz, Seth Levy, Graystone Properties, 516-667-0777.

$720,000

The finished product of an extensive renovation, this four-bedroom, 2½-bathroom expanded high ranch features a gourmet kitchen, a large dining room, three new bathrooms, newly refinished hardwood floors and new windows, roof and siding. Taxes are $25,444. Debra Parisi, Signature Premier Properties, 516-369-6448.

$390,000

Small living in a big boating community, this two-bedroom, one-bathroom ranch offers hardwood floors, an eat-in kitchen with new appliances, an updated bathroom, new windows and a deeded boat slip for up to a 19-foot boat. Taxes are $8,615. Michele Lasker, Realty Connect USA, 615-686-9532.

RECENTLY SOLD

$815,000

Address Kenneth Avenue

Style Colonial

Bedrooms 4

Bathrooms 2½

Built 2017

Lot size 0.18 acre

Taxes $27,630

+/- list price -$34,000

Days on market 108

$557,500

Address Swenson Place

Style Ranch

Bedrooms 3

Bathrooms 1½

Built 1955

Lot size 0.28 acre

Taxes $14,262

+/- list price +$7,600

Days on market 111

$385,000

Address Washington Boulevard

Style Cape

Bedrooms 3

Bathrooms 1

Built 1927

Lot size 0.09 acre

Taxes $10,095

+/- list price +$6,000

Days on market 155

On OneKey MLS

Number of listings 88

Price range $245,000 to $2,199,000

Tax range $7,929 to $43,842