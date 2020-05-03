TODAY'S PAPER
Bellmore ranch with boat slip on the market for $390,000

"Charming, warm and welcoming" is how the agent

By Teng Chen Special to Newsday
A ranch in Bellmore is on the market for $390,000. The property features two bedrooms, one bathroom, a large attic for storage, and a deeded boat slip that fits a 19-foot boat.

This charming home is only a one-minute walk to the water. “It’s good for people who like to boat or walk by the water. They want to be in a waterfront community,” says Michele Lasker, the listing agent, of Realty Connect USA L I Inc. It's a seven-minute walk to Newbridge park, which includes a large playground, pools and a highly rated ice rink. The home is a 50-minute drive to Manhattan, and usually a 10-minute drive to restaurants and bars.

“It’s a cute little house, definitely charming, warm and welcoming,” Lasker says of the interior. The house was built in 1936 and has been renovated in the past two years. Its new features include the updated bathroom, eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, tankless water heater, and even better, washer and dryer in the unit.

Annual taxes are $8,615. The home is in the top-rated Bellmore-Merrick Central High School District.

