Bellmore split-level home on quiet street asks $600,000

A three-bedroom, two-bath split-level home on a quiet residential street is listing in Bellmore for $600,000.

The home has vaulted ceilings in the living room, hardwood floors throughout, and sliding doors to the deck from the kitchen.

"The price point is advantageous," says Barry Paley of Keller Williams Points North, who is listing the home with Bradly Barnett. "It’s great for entertaining and kid-friendly."

The garage was converted into a large den/playroom for the children.

"It has a double driveway: plenty of room for parking and on-street parking," notes Paley.

The house uses oil heat, but there’s gas a line for cooking and laundry, which can also be used to heat the pool.

The 0.15 acre property has a level backyard with an above-ground pool that’s built into the deck, a large shed and playset.

"It has a great backyard," says Paley, adding, "The area is great. It’s South Bellmore. The school district is great."

Located in the Bellmore Public Schools District, the home is close to Bellmore canals and Newbridge Road Park and Wantagh Park, both of which have dog runs.

The annual property taxes are $14,080.