TODAY'S PAPER
Good Afternoon
SEARCH
Good Afternoon
ClassifiedsReal Estate

Bellmore split-level home on quiet street asks $600,000

The home has a double driveway.

The home has a double driveway. Credit: NY 360 Tours/Brian Cirillo

By Arlene Gross Special to Newsday
Print

A three-bedroom, two-bath split-level home on a quiet residential street is listing in Bellmore for $600,000.

The home has vaulted ceilings in the living room, hardwood floors throughout, and sliding doors to the deck from the kitchen.

"The price point is advantageous," says Barry Paley of Keller Williams Points North, who is listing the home with Bradly Barnett. "It’s great for entertaining and kid-friendly."

The garage was converted into a large den/playroom for the children.

"It has a double driveway: plenty of room for parking and on-street parking," notes Paley.

The house uses oil heat, but there’s gas a line for cooking and laundry, which can also be used to heat the pool.

The 0.15 acre property has a level backyard with an above-ground pool that’s built into the deck, a large shed and playset.

"It has a great backyard," says Paley, adding, "The area is great. It’s South Bellmore. The school district is great."

Located in the Bellmore Public Schools District, the home is close to Bellmore canals and Newbridge Road Park and Wantagh Park, both of which have dog runs.

The annual property taxes are $14,080.

By Arlene Gross Special to Newsday

Latest Long Island News

Valerie Cincinelli's appearance in matrimonial court in Mineola
EX-NYPD officer pleads guilty to obstruction in murder-for-hire plot
Demetrius Buttelman, a Local 28 Sheet Metal Worker,
Cuomo: NY 'fully back' to lower virus levels from holiday surge
The United States Air Force Thunderbirds take to
Parking passes for Bethpage Air Show go on sale Monday, Cuomo says
New York State Democratic Chairman Jay Jacobs speaks
It's Jacobs vs left-wing Dems in intraparty fight
Suspect Christopher Keller walks out of a Riverhead
Sini: Manorville man charged with hate crimes after shootings
The anchor from the Circassian, a freighter from
Stormy landing: Anchor from 1876 disaster finds a home
Didn’t find what you were looking for?