Overlooking Bellport Bay, is the eponymous South Shore community that is home to a mix of hard-working locals, and seasonal and year-round residents. The hamlet includes southern Bellport, which was incorporated in 1910, and the remaining area, referred to as North Bellport. Village residents have exclusive access to a golf club, which includes tennis courts, a marina with a kayak launch, boat slips, a boat ramp, a playground and a bandshell, as well as to the village-owned Ho Hum Beach on Fire Island, says Bellport Mayor Ray Fell. The village bought the beach in 1963 for $25,000, he says. It was “the idea of the mayor at the time who had wonderful instinct and vision,” Fell says.
The area seems to attract New Yorkers happy to avoid the long trip to the Hamptons, a good 1½ hours away, according to Steve Porcaro from Rice Realty Group, Bellport Village.
There are two large projects underway. Crews this month are expected to finish rehabilitating the Village Dock, which was damaged during superstorm Sandy. The work includes a new bulkhead, boardwalk and electrical service, among other things, Fell says.
A developer is also building a 70-unit workforce housing complex on a 7-acre lot north of Montauk Highway in North Bellport. Work on the project started recently and the complex is expected to open at the end of 2021, says Peter Florey, a principal at D&F Development Group. “The community has provided invaluable input on design, open space, a playground area as well as hiring locals for the job, and we have committed to all of it,” Florey says.
The project, which is near the LIRR station, “will help keep people in the community” says Michael Loguercio, Brookhaven Town councilman. The community has also been “petitioning the MTA to change the Bellport fare zone to the same as Patchogue,” Loguercio says.
Between June 1, 2019, and June 5, 2020, there were 110 home sales with a median sale price of $345,000, according to OneKey MLS. The low price for that period was $110,775 and the high was $2,300,000. During that period a year earlier there were 119 home sales with a median sale price of $289,500. The price range was $95,000 to $5,000,000. .
Town Brookhaven
Area square miles 6.3
ZIP code 11713
Population 13,601
Median age 54.4 Bellport Village, 31.1 N. Bellport
Median household income $105,250 Bellport Village, $66,364 N. Bellport
Median home value $350,000*
Monthly ticket $461
School district South Country
SOURCES: 2018 American Community Survey 5-Year; OneKey MLS; LIRR
*Based on 53 sales in the past six months, according to OneKey MLS
$2,995,000
A private beach comes with ownership of this three-bedroom, 4½-bathroom Hamptons-style home that sits on a 1.1-acre lot in Bellport Village. The 5,100-square-foot 1987 home offers three fireplaces, cathedral ceilings, a 14x28 Gunite pool, a two-car garage and a 50-foot bayfront beach. Taxes are $28,255. Joyce Roe, Perry Goldsmith, Douglas Elliman Real Estate, 631-585-8500.
$760,000
Dating to the 1820s, this four-bedroom, 3½-bathroom center hall farmhouse is set on a lush 4½ -acre lot on South Country Road. The home features an entry hall with a library, a formal living room with fireplace and built-in bookcases. The eat-in kitchen is adjacent to a butler pantry and laundry area. Taxes are $18,248. Amber Woodbeck, Eileen A. Green Realty, 631-286-3366.
$339,000
Recently renovated, this three-bedroom, two-bathroom Cape offers a new kitchen with granite counters, a breakfast bar and a pantry closet and sliders off the dining area and living room. The master bedroom is on the first floor and includes closets for him and her. Taxes are $7,476. Claudine Graves, Sevarg Realty, 631-677-3188.
$489,900
Address Champlin Avenue
Style Postmodern
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms 2½
Built 2001
Lot size 0.75 acre
Taxes $13,767
+/- list price $0
Days on market 108
$399,000
Address Susan Drive
Style Cape
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms 3
Built 1973
Lot size 0.34 acre
Taxes $8,902
+/- list price $0
Days on market 24
$237,000
Address Brookhaven Avenue
Style Colonial
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms 2
Built 1956
Lot size 0.18 acre
Taxes $9,472
+/- list price -$8,000
Days on market 137
Number of listings 30
Price range $165,000 to $5,000,000
Tax range $5,053 to $44,628
