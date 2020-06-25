THE SCOOP

Overlooking Bellport Bay, is the eponymous South Shore community that is home to a mix of hard-working locals, and seasonal and year-round residents. The hamlet includes southern Bellport, which was incorporated in 1910, and the remaining area, referred to as North Bellport. Village residents have exclusive access to a golf club, which includes tennis courts, a marina with a kayak launch, boat slips, a boat ramp, a playground and a bandshell, as well as to the village-owned Ho Hum Beach on Fire Island, says Bellport Mayor Ray Fell. The village bought the beach in 1963 for $25,000, he says. It was “the idea of the mayor at the time who had wonderful instinct and vision,” Fell says.

The area seems to attract New Yorkers happy to avoid the long trip to the Hamptons, a good 1½ hours away, according to Steve Porcaro from Rice Realty Group, Bellport Village.

There are two large projects underway. Crews this month are expected to finish rehabilitating the Village Dock, which was damaged during superstorm Sandy. The work includes a new bulkhead, boardwalk and electrical service, among other things, Fell says.

A developer is also building a 70-unit workforce housing complex on a 7-acre lot north of Montauk Highway in North Bellport. Work on the project started recently and the complex is expected to open at the end of 2021, says Peter Florey, a principal at D&F Development Group. “The community has provided invaluable input on design, open space, a playground area as well as hiring locals for the job, and we have committed to all of it,” Florey says.

Get the Real Estate newsletter! The best LI real estate news in your inbox weekly. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The project, which is near the LIRR station, “will help keep people in the community” says Michael Loguercio, Brookhaven Town councilman. The community has also been “petitioning the MTA to change the Bellport fare zone to the same as Patchogue,” Loguercio says.

CONDOS AND CO-OPS

There are no condos on the market.

SALE PRICES

Between June 1, 2019, and June 5, 2020, there were 110 home sales with a median sale price of $345,000, according to OneKey MLS. The low price for that period was $110,775 and the high was $2,300,000. During that period a year earlier there were 119 home sales with a median sale price of $289,500. The price range was $95,000 to $5,000,000. .

OTHER STATS

Town Brookhaven

Area square miles 6.3

ZIP code 11713

Population 13,601

Median age 54.4 Bellport Village, 31.1 N. Bellport

Median household income $105,250 Bellport Village, $66,364 N. Bellport

Median home value $350,000*

Monthly ticket $461

School district South Country

SOURCES: 2018 American Community Survey 5-Year; OneKey MLS; LIRR

*Based on 53 sales in the past six months, according to OneKey MLS

NOW ON THE MARKET

$2,995,000

A private beach comes with ownership of this three-bedroom, 4½-bathroom Hamptons-style home that sits on a 1.1-acre lot in Bellport Village. The 5,100-square-foot 1987 home offers three fireplaces, cathedral ceilings, a 14x28 Gunite pool, a two-car garage and a 50-foot bayfront beach. Taxes are $28,255. Joyce Roe, Perry Goldsmith, Douglas Elliman Real Estate, 631-585-8500.

$760,000

Dating to the 1820s, this four-bedroom, 3½-bathroom center hall farmhouse is set on a lush 4½ -acre lot on South Country Road. The home features an entry hall with a library, a formal living room with fireplace and built-in bookcases. The eat-in kitchen is adjacent to a butler pantry and laundry area. Taxes are $18,248. Amber Woodbeck, Eileen A. Green Realty, 631-286-3366.

$339,000

Recently renovated, this three-bedroom, two-bathroom Cape offers a new kitchen with granite counters, a breakfast bar and a pantry closet and sliders off the dining area and living room. The master bedroom is on the first floor and includes closets for him and her. Taxes are $7,476. Claudine Graves, Sevarg Realty, 631-677-3188.

RECENTLY SOLD

$489,900

Address Champlin Avenue

Style Postmodern

Bedrooms 4

Bathrooms 2½

Built 2001

Lot size 0.75 acre

Taxes $13,767

+/- list price $0

Days on market 108

$399,000

Address Susan Drive

Style Cape

Bedrooms 4

Bathrooms 3

Built 1973

Lot size 0.34 acre

Taxes $8,902

+/- list price $0

Days on market 24

$237,000

Address Brookhaven Avenue

Style Colonial

Bedrooms 4

Bathrooms 2

Built 1956

Lot size 0.18 acre

Taxes $9,472

+/- list price -$8,000

Days on market 137

On OneKey MLS

Number of listings 30

Price range $165,000 to $5,000,000

Tax range $5,053 to $44,628